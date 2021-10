Every season of “Big Brother” wants a showmance and for season 23, it was Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. While Christian was the ultimate pre-jury evictee, Alyssa made it to jury and got here in seventh place. That means the couple was separated from one another for about six weeks, with no approach to talk. When Christian was evicted by a vote of 7-2 on August 12, he gave Alyssa a kiss earlier than heading out the door of the “Big Brother” home.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO