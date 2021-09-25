CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Looking for Escapism? Stream These Greatest Australian TV Shows in Canada

thekatynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like a great TV show to get you through the week and distract your mind from everyday life. It can even help you learn new things about different cultures or countries that might not be as well-known to you. So for those of us who are looking for some escapism, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Australian TV shows so far this year. Australian TV shows are not only popular in Australia […]

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Best TV shows 2021: the year's greatest series so far

Recovering from all the pandemic-related production shutdowns, the best TV shows of 2021 show that the medium is back on top form. The headline act in the streaming wars this year is Marvel Studios – after a belated start, this year has already brought four shows in the MCU to Disney Plus, with another to come in Hawkeye before 2021 ends. Two of them have made this list, which is a pretty great start. But they're far from the only worthy candidates.
TV SERIES
Hyperallergic

Trashy Italian TV and Other Pandemic Escapes

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Four career-oriented men are lounging on the patio of an upscale restaurant in an upscale mountainside locale, really feeling themselves. One works in healthcare; one is a “creative”; one works in sales; and one is an extremely well-paid “contracts” guy, who inherited a lucrative family business. They fully identify with their careers and work pedigrees and are incredibly smug about all the wealth and status signifiers they’ve amassed. As they’re enjoying their meal, the four of them are star-struck: An internationally-renowned entrepreneur just happens to be flying right above them on his private helicopter. They all worship him, mimicking his style and adopting his mannerisms. If they keep climbing through hard work and good networking, their rationale goes, they’ll get there. “Will we ever reach those heights?” one wonders. “Yes, cradled by the noise of those propellers,” another responds, the adoration palpable in his voice.
TV & VIDEOS
stevivor.com

Xbox Cloud Streaming Australian launch set for 1 October

Australia will leave the Project xCloud Preview Program and receive Xbox Cloud Streaming proper on 1 October, Microsoft has just announced. That’s right: tomorrow. From 1 October, Australia will join 22 other countries — actually, make that 25 others, as fellow Preview Program regions Brazil, Japan and Mexico are also along for the ride — offering up Cloud Streaming across Android, PC and supported browsers.
VIDEO GAMES
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Canada’s Health Minister Looking Sickly

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times purportedly shows Canada’s health minister looking sickly. The image has been digitally altered and does not show the Canadian minister of health. Fact Check:. The widely shared Sept. 10 image shows a headshot of a woman who appears to have large black...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Tv#Everyday Life#Canada
Space.com

Star Trek streaming guide: Where to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows online

With legacy shows, new debuts, and a baker’s dozen of movies, there’s plenty of Star Trek to watch and it’s all available online, but finding which streaming service has which shows can feel like hunting for a cloaked Bird of Prey. That’s why we’ve put together our Star Trek streaming guide to help you figure out where to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows.
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

18 Disney+ TV Shows To Stream Right This Second

Disney+ is a bit of an odd duck when it comes to stream services. It boasts an impressive amount of nostalgic content, thanks to Disney's massive claim on various studios, but it is also home to the first ever live action Star Wars and Marvel TV shows. The mix of old and new makes for a complicated, sometimes even overwhelming menu of possibilities to navigate through--especially if you're just looking for something to toss on and watch while you work or cook.
TV SERIES
texasredzonereport.com

USA 7s vs Canada 7s Rugby: Live Stream, TV Channels, How to watch Vancouver Sevens Rugby finals

For the teams playing at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Canada, each of them missed out on Olympic glory in Tokyo this summer. While the Challenge Trophy isn’t quite Olympic gold, taking it home would be sweet nonetheless. Twelve nations will compete in the tournament on Saturday and Sunday in Vancouver, Canada. The field will notably be missing the three teams that metaled in Tokyo – Fiji (gold), New Zealand (silver), and Argentina (bronze).
SPORTS
thekatynews.com

Best Netflix Originals to Watch in 2021

Here are the best Netflix originals you can watch in 2021 from anywhere in the world whenever you want It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Netflix laid the foundation for most of the streaming services that exist today. With some of the best titles available on one platform, it reinvented the way people entertain themselves. However, it managed to create a different niche for itself with multiple originals that cemented its reputation as […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Australia
International Business Times

Pregnant Woman Performs DIY Abortion Using Kitchen Utensils After Watching YouTube Videos

A 24-year-old woman in India allegedly performed an abortion on herself at home with the help of kitchen utensils, guided by YouTube videos. The woman, who became pregnant after being raped by her boyfriend, underwent a self-induced abortion in the seventh month of her pregnancy. The police have launched an investigation into the incident that happened in the state of Maharashtra, The Times Of India reported.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
metaflix.com

Every Movie Coming to Netflix October 2021

Netflix Film has announced all the new movies and shows hitting its library for the coming month of October. From a bunch of classics to just as many Netflix originals, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy. Films recommended from the list include “Project X,” because after a long quarantine...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy