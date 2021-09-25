CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mateo Kovacic Makes Admission Over Chelsea's Trophy Prospects

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Mateo Kovacic has spoken on Chelsea's ability to compete and win trophies.

The Croatian joined the Blues in 2018 on an initial loan from Real Madrid before making the move permanent the next summer.

He has since won three trophies in blue, with the 27-year-old hopeful of more to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnFnu_0c7vO9Wo00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In an interview with the Chelsea website, Kovacic voiced his thoughts on the Blues' trophy chances.

He said: "I always imagined that we could go for trophies because we have a great squad and we showed at the end of last season that we can fight for many titles."

Chelsea's last trophy came at the start of August when they won the Super Cup on penalties against Villarreal.

Just a few weeks beforehand, the Blues secured their second ever Champions League title in Porto against this weekend's opponents Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqnJY_0c7vO9Wo00

He added: "We’ve started quite well so we need to continue this run and be in all the competitions because we want to be there trying to win."

Chelsea have made an impressive start to the season already. They are currently top of the Premier League table and have been victorious in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Last season's success and their form under Tuchel have made the Blues one of the favourites to win the league this season, something they have been unable to do since the Antonio Conte era in 2017.

They will face the reigning champions Manchester City today at Stamford Bridge, the first meeting between the two sides since the European final in May.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Timo Werrner on Chelsea's Carabao Cup Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea goalscorer Timo Werner has opened up on the Blues' Carabao Cup third round win against Aston Villa. The victory sees Thomas Tuchel's side progress to the next round, where they will face Southampton. Werner netted the opener with a header from close range nine minutes into the second half after Reece James whipped in a pin-point cross from the right-hand side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Mateo Kovacic Discusses Pressures of Football & Highlights Key Aspect to Winning

Mateo Kovacic has discussed the importance of enjoying football alongside winning titles as a player. The midfielder is no stranger to silverware, having one several trophies during his time with Real Madrid and Chelsea. Speaking to Chelsea TV, Kovacic weighed up the importance of enjoying being on the pitch in...
SOCCER
goal.com

£35m Chelsea flop Drinkwater makes 'shambles' admission

The England international on another loan spell away from Stamford Bridge this season after linking up with Championship side Reading. Danny Drinkwater admits his time at Chelsea has been a "shambles", with the 31-year-old midfielder becoming a £35 million ($48m) flop for the Blues following a transfer from Leicester in 2017.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Kovacic: Fans now seeing the best of Havertz

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has hailed the form of Kai Havertz ahead of today's clash with Manchester City. Kovacic believes Chelsea are starting to see the best of Havertz now that the German has adapted to a new country and a new league. "I'm very glad for him because I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#Croatian#Real Madrid#The Champions League#European
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Kovacic: Man City will be tough - just like any Prem opponent

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic insists they don't face Manchester City as favourites. The two teams meet today at 12:30pm. "It's difficult to play against every team in the Premier league so it doesn't matter if it's City or not," said Kovacic. "The other day we played against Aston Villa and it was a tough match so in this league every game is quite difficult.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Chelsea Admission Following Juventus Defeat

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel seemed very robotic and straight-to-the-point when asked about his side's defeat to Juventus in this week's Wednesday night Champions League fixture. The Blues travelled to Italy to face Massimiliano Allegri's side but fell short after a Federico Chiesa stunner made the score 1-0 to Juventus. Tuchel's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Juventus Consider Making Move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Italian giants Juventus, are considering making a move for Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to reports. The Serie A side hosted Thomas Tuchel's boys in a midweek Champions League fixture on Wednesday night. Thanks to a stunning Federico Chiesa goal, the hosts won the tie 1-0 and managed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea leave it late but take over at the top of the table

Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell’s late strikes sent Chelsea top of the Premier League as the Blues dispatched 10-man Southampton 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty only to be sent off for a late, lunging tackle on Jorginho, opening the door for Werner and Chilwell to send the Blues back to winning ways.Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton teed up the chance for Chelsea to climb to the league’s summit, and after a testing and at times tetchy afternoon, Thomas Tuchel’s men obliged.Trevoh Chalobah’s header had the home side in the box seat, until Chilwell upended former Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
348
Followers
3K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy