Scott County, KY

Scott County school bus catches fire on interstate

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — School officials say a Scott County bus carrying students coming back from a football game caught fire in Lexington on Interstate 75.

According to news reports, the fire on Friday was caused by a malfunction in the back of the bus. Everyone on board was able to safely exit before the fire engulfed the entire bus and no injuries have been reported.

An estimated 100 gallons of fuel leaked from the bus.

Scott County School officials say the bus was one of three carrying students back from a Friday night football game against Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington

“We’re lucky a truck driver pulled beside them and flagged them down and said fire,” Wes Lingerfelt, whose son was on the bus, told WLEX-TV. “Then a bunch of them stopped and used their fire extinguishers on the bus but it went up in flames.”

