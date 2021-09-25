CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, DE

Mayor: Delaware city council member dies in hospital

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The mayor of Newark, Delaware, says that a council member has died unexpectedly after being hospitalized.

A news release from the city government said that Councilwoman Sharon Hughes died Saturday at Christiana Hospital. No cause of death was given. She was 68.

The two-term council member was first elected in 2019 and re-elected last April.

She told The Newark Post that she was proud of helping people who were struggling due to the pandemic, including by volunteering at mobile food pantries.

“She was a humble and committed public servant and respected throughout Newark,” said Mayor Jerry Clifton. “I am honored to have served with her and know she will be terribly missed.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

High school classmates honor slain Capitol police officer

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — The Capitol police officer and Massachusetts native killed in the line of duty in April is being commemorated in his hometown with a bench. The dedication ceremony for the bench in honor of William “Billy” Evans is planned for Sunday morning at the Noel Field Athletic Complex in North Adams, The Berkshire Eagle reported.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
The Associated Press

McComb increases water and sewer rates more than 16%

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — People in a southwestern Mississippi city will be paying higher bills for water and sewer service. The McComb Board of Selectmen voted 4-2 Tuesday to increase the base rate for water and sewer by $12.41 a month, the Enterprise-Journal reported. That is about a 16.6% increase.
MCCOMB, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

593K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy