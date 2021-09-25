Mayor: Delaware city council member dies in hospital

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The mayor of Newark, Delaware, says that a council member has died unexpectedly after being hospitalized.

A news release from the city government said that Councilwoman Sharon Hughes died Saturday at Christiana Hospital. No cause of death was given. She was 68.

The two-term council member was first elected in 2019 and re-elected last April.

She told The Newark Post that she was proud of helping people who were struggling due to the pandemic, including by volunteering at mobile food pantries.

“She was a humble and committed public servant and respected throughout Newark,” said Mayor Jerry Clifton. “I am honored to have served with her and know she will be terribly missed.”