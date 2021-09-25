CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

8 hurt in Los Angeles crash involving police, children

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle injured eight people, including two officers, authorities said.

The Fire Department said all injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening in the collision that happened around 8 p.m. Friday near East 107th Street and South Central Avenue in South LA.

In addition to the two officers, two children and four adults were hurt, firefighters said.

At the time of the crash, officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Authorities didn’t immediately provide further details.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Several people rescued from large house fire in Elmont

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials were investigating after several people were rescued from a large house fire outside New York City. Officials in Nassau County said the house in Elmont was fully engulfed in flames when police and firefighters from the county and neighboring towns arrived at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Memphis officer hit, killed while investigating crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer investigating a crash on Interstate 40 was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer, officials said. Memphis Police Officer Darrell Adams, 34, was struck Saturday while investigating the two-car crash, Memphis Police tweeted. He had worked for the department since April 2016. “Today,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Three people killed in Saturday shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that killed three people in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said that when officers arrived, they found two men and a woman who were unresponsive. Authorities declared the three victims dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker’s rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff’s officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument...
DAVENPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Ap#The Fire Department#The Los Angeles Times
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

593K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy