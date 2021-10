This slideshow requires JavaScript. Who can resist this sweet face? Meet 12-year-old Betty!. This beautiful lady is ready to live the retired life but she is not ready to give up on walks, car rides, and playing ball. Betty is a black Labrador Retriever mix who should not be spending her senior days in the shelter, but in a comfortable and loving home. She is ok with other dogs but no cats please! She grew up with children and is housetrained. Betty is very easy to walk and is considered to be a professional “food taster.” The mellow girl is the perfect senior pet.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO