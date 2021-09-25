Steller's sea eagle, Kodiak, escapes from National Aviary habitat in Pittsburgh

Officials from the National Aviary are searching for a Steller’s sea eagle that escaped its habitat on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood.

“It looks a bit like a bald eagle, but it’s larger,” said National Aviary Communication Director Carly Morgan. “A team of experts are working to safely get the bird back to the Aviary.”

Morgan said anyone who spots the bird should not approach it, but rather call the Aviary at 412-323-7235 with a location.

The eagle, named Kodiak but nicknamed Cody, is dark brown with white legs and shoulders, and a bright yellow beak.

Aviary crews were still searching for the bird at 5 p.m. and acknowledged that “this may take time.”

Kodiak, they assured the public via Twitter, is a tough bird.

“It is important to note that eagles are very resilient birds and in the wild they do not eat every day,” officials wrote.

They said Kodiak is “in excellent health and body condition,” and noted that species is acclimated to a variety of climates and weather conditions.

The Steller’s sea eagle is among the largest in the world, behind only the Phillippine eagle and harpy eagle. It is native to coastal northeastern Asia and mainly feeds on fish and water birds.

It is listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s threatened-species list.

Trib news partner WPXI obtained video of Pittsburgh Police and others attempting to corral the eagle.

One Pittsburgh-area Twitter user responded to the Aviary with a photo shot on Allegheny Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m.