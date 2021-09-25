Fairfield PD: 3 stolen cars, numerous break-ins this past week
FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating numerous car thefts that occurred in Fairfield this week. In the past week, three cars were stolen, as well as wallets and credit cards taken from vehicles. One owner woke up to slashed tires. Many of the vehicles either had their doors unlocked or the keys left inside. Each of the incidents are still under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
