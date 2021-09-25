CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield PD: 3 stolen cars, numerous break-ins this past week

By Liz Hardaway
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — Police are investigating numerous car thefts that occurred in Fairfield this week. In the past week, three cars were stolen, as well as wallets and credit cards taken from vehicles. One owner woke up to slashed tires. Many of the vehicles either had their doors unlocked or the keys left inside. Each of the incidents are still under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.

