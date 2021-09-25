CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Stranger Things season 4 trailer revealed by Netflix

By Jack Shepherd
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Stranger Things season 4 teaser has been unveiled by Netflix – and the series won't be returning this year. The new season of Netflix's mega-hit will arrive in 2022. The show was originally intended to arrive in early 2021 but was heavily delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which halted various productions around the world.

wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
GamesRadar+

New Chucky TV show trailer has a totally brutal dishwasher kill

There's a new Chucky TV show trailer previewing some of the possessed doll's upcoming antics, including an absolutely savage bit of business involving a loaded dishwasher. The new trailer goes over Chucky's origin story, which if you're studied up, you'll know involves prolific serial killer Charles Lee Ray casting his soul into the Chucky doll before he dies. The Chucky TV series is a continuation of the 2017 movie Cult of Chucky, the ginger demon's most recent big screen feature, and tells the story of Chucky's return to his hometown, or at least his original human form's hometown, Hackensack, New Jersey. Naturally, he's not there to make friends or to attend his high school reunion - here's there to stab people with kitchen knives.
GamesRadar+

Trainspotting spin-off TV show about Begbie in the works, actor confirms

Trainspotting actor Robert Carlyle has confirmed that a spin-off TV show about his character, Begbie, is in the works. "Irvine [Welsh, author of Trainspotting] and myself have been chatting quite a lot recently with a couple of excellent producers in London about [continuing the Trainspotting story]," Carlyle told NME. "As you know there was another book called The Blade Artist which is just entirely about Begbie and his mad story. It’s still in its early moments but it’s looking pretty good that this will happen eventually."
The Independent

New on Netflix in October 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

October is yet another busy month for Netflix.Alongside high-profile films (Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Guilty) and returning TV shows (You starring Penn Badgley), the streaming service will also be adding a large number of classic films (Halloween) alongside recent series (Adult Material).Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October 2021 (find the full list of what’s being removed here).ORIGINALMovies1 OctoberDiana: The MusicalForever RichSwallowThe Guilty3 OctoberUpcoming Summer6 OctoberThere’s Someone Inside Your House8 OctoberGrudgeMy Brother, My Sister13 OctoberFever DreamOperation Hyacinth14 OctoberA World Without15 OctoberThe Forgotten BattleThe Four of UsThe Trip19 OctoberIn for a Murder20...
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Netflix is kicking off its fall slate of content with a jam-packed October. A variety of classic movies are coming to the streamer, including “Hairspray,” “Titanic” and “Ghost” starring Whoopi Goldberg and the late Patrick Swayze. Fan-favorite series, such as “You,” “The Baby-Sitters Club” and “On My Block” are returning as well. With Halloween approaching, Netflix is also bringing on the horror movies, including “The Cave,” “Zodiac,” “The Devil Inside” and the new thriller series, “Hypnotic.” For more streaming suggestions, see what’s new on Disney Plus here and get an overview of what to watch on all the streaming services here. See the full list of...
GoldDerby

‘Maid’ reviews: What do critics think of Margaret Qualley in ‘searing’ Netflix limited series?

The limited series “Maid” debuted on Netflix on October 1. The 10-hour drama stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a mother stuck in the title profession after she leaves her abusive husband. So it’s not exactly an escapist binge, but is it worthy of a watch? It’s adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, and so far the “Maid” reviews are stellar. As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 84 based on nine reviews counted, all of which are positive, with none classified negative or even mixed. So it’s not surprising that on Rotten Tomatoes, which...
Decider

Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy: Scott Speedman Returns as Series Regular for Season 18

It looks like Addison isn’t the only person from Meredith’s past returning to Grey’s Anatomy this season. Scott Speedman, who previously guest-starred in a memorable Season 14 episode, is back in the role of Dr. Nick Marsh — this time as a full-fledged series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. Dr. Marsh made his return during the Season 18 premiere (click here for a full recap!) on Thursday. He bumped into Meredith in Minnesota, where she had been invited by David Hamilton (played by Peter Gallagher) to witness a new research library being dedicated to the late, great Ellis Grey. Meredith was out to dinner with Gallagher’s character, a chief of staff and old friend of Ellis’, when a familiar face in the corner caught her eye. No words were exchanged, just knowing glances. Speedman will next be seen in the third season of Netflix’s YOU, dropping on Friday, Oct. 15. His small screen resumé also includes roles on ABC’s Last Resort, TNT’s Animal Kingdom and, of course, The WB’s Felicity. How are you feeling about Dr. Marsh’s return? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
codelist.biz

Actress surprises fans: Amber Heard announces the birth of her daughter

Actress Amber Heard surprises her fan base with good news. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife announced on Instagram that she is now the mother of a daughter. A surrogate mother reportedly gave birth to the child. Amber Heard has become the mother of a daughter. The 35-year-old actress announced this surprisingly on...
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
