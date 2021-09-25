CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Garden: Harvesting season’s lessons ​to help next year’s crop

By Susan Mulvihill
The Spokesman-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our garden season winds down, I’m already reflecting upon the lessons I learned this year and how I can build upon them so my 2022 garden will perform much better. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this summer’s record-breaking high temperatures, but there are a few changes I will make next year. One of them includes applying a thick mulch to the soil surface in every vegetable garden bed and around annual and perennial flowers. Mulch helps the soil retain more moisture. I also want to test some heat-tolerant vegetable varieties.

