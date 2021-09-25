CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point/Counterpoint: Enthusiasm is too high for the Cowboys

By David Howman
Blogging The Boys
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE DALLAS COWBOYS ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL! Well, with apologies to Scooter Magruder for stealing his line, that is how a few fans are reacting to the week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After taking the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers down to the wire, Dallas now sits 1-1 and there are a lot of positive things that just may indicate that they are now a real contender in the NFC, as well as the class of their division. But this is a very small sample size with a lot of football still to come. There are two sides to the story, which draws our David Howman and Tom Ryle to the subject like iron to a magnet.

