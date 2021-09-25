NFL analysts | Bills vs. Washington game predictions | Week 3

Here are The News' predictions for how the Buffalo Bills will fare Sunday against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are favored by 7.5 points. Jay Skurski: A Super Bowl contender doesn't lose at home to Taylor Heinicke. That's the thought that keeps racing through my mind when thinking about this game. Washington's stout defensive line will be a challenge for the Bills' offensive line, but not one that should lead anybody to be thinking an upset. In a lot of ways, the key to this week's victory is old school: A strong running game to neutralize Washington's defensive front and solid defense against a backup quarterback. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not looked like himself through the first couple games of the season, and truthfully, he doesn't have to be MVP caliber Sunday. The Bills' defense is coming off a dominant performance against another backup quarterback and should be able to carry that momentum into Week 3. As long as the Bills don't turn the football over and finish drives in the red zone, they should have little trouble moving to 2-1 on the season. Bills, 31-17.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO