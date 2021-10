In a season filled with frustration, the unexpected performance of Néstor Cortes Jr. has been a true bright spot. A minor-league signing who didn’t make his 2021 debut in the big leagues until the end of May, he has provided stability for the Yankees’ pitching staff while becoming a character who is easy for fans to rally behind. The team’s fate for 2021 might be up in the air, but when the Yankees plan out their 2022 rotation this offseason, Cortes will justifiably deserve legitimate consideration for a role.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO