Game Day Central: No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips
Everything you need to prepare for the Buckeyes and Golden Hurricane game can be found here:
Date: September 25, 2021
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Expected Weather: 64 degrees, cloudy skies
Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. Eastern Time
Television: Big Ten Network
Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan
Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)
All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 7-1
Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Akron 42-0 in 2011
THE COACHES
* Ryan Day
* Record at Ohio State: Third Season, 25-3
* Career Record: Same
* Record vs. Akron: 0-0
* Tom Arth
* Record at Akron: Third Season, 2-19
* Career Record: Ninth Season, 51-40
* Record vs. Ohio State: 0-0
THE MATCHUP
GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Coming Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
GAME PREDICTION
NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS
