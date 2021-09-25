Game Day Central: No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips

Everything you need to prepare for the Buckeyes and Golden Hurricane game can be found here:

Date: September 25, 2021

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Expected Weather: 64 degrees, cloudy skies

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Television: Big Ten Network

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 7-1

Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Akron 42-0 in 2011

If you're interested in more content like this video above, please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel!

THE COACHES

* Ryan Day

* Record at Ohio State: Third Season, 25-3

* Career Record: Same

* Record vs. Akron: 0-0

* Tom Arth

* Record at Akron: Third Season, 2-19

* Career Record: Ninth Season, 51-40

* Record vs. Ohio State: 0-0

THE MATCHUP

GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Coming Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

GAME PREDICTION

NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State DT Mike Hall, CB Jakailin Johnson Lose Black Stripes

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI