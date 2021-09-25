CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Harvest Festival at Central Penn College Homecoming Weekend

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Penn College hosts a Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16 as part of its Magical Moments Homecoming Weekend and 140th Anniversary. Central Penn College’s Fall Harvest Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 on campus in East Pennsboro Township. It is free and open...

nbc15.com

Deerfield Apple Festival brings fall fun this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bittersweet Blessings Farm is hosting the Deerfield Apple Festival on Sunday and will be raising money for several local organizations. The event starts at eight in the morning and concludes at three. It features 190 vendors, a petting zoo, and apple cider fresh off the press. Vendors will serve food, showcase handmade art and display homemade items.
DEERFIELD, WI
#Harvest Festival#Live Music#Autumn#Meats#Italian#Next Level Pizza
Tahlequah Daily Press

Slate of fall festivals underway this weekend

With fall underway, people looking to get out of the house and enjoy the weather this weekend have a few options. A slate of autumn craft fairs are happening this weekend at Fin and Feather Resort, Greenleaf State Park, and in downtown Fort Gibson. This is the 52nd year for...
CBS 58

Full of Fall fun this weekend for the annual Harvest Fair at State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS (CBS 58)--One of summer's biggest hot spots in southeast Wisconsin shows its Fall flare during the first weekend of autumn. Starting Friday, Sept 24., State Fair Park in West Allis will once again play host to Harvest Fair. It's everything fall you can think of, including food, drink,...
moabsunnews.com

Celebrating the harvest: Youth Garden Project hosts fall festival

The Youth Garden Project is hosting its third annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25, and invites the community to come enjoy music, food, games, crafts, contests and more. Gardeners can enter their produce and flowers in the Blue Ribbon Contest and Exhibition and win prizes in categories like Silliest...
MOAB, UT
Lebanon-Express

Fall Festival returns to Corvallis this weekend

After skipping a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Corvallis Fall Festival is returning to Central Park in downtown Corvallis on Saturday and Sunday. The 48th edition of the not-for-profit event, which is free to attend, will showcase local artists, musicians and three different running races on Sunday.
Herald News

Community, tradition, food and fun at Fall River's Polish festival this weekend

FALL RIVER — It's all about community, tradition and fun at the annual St. Stanislaus Family Festival. From pierogis to galumpkis to kielbasa to kapusta, you'll find all of these authentic Polish foods — homemade with love by parish volunteers — and more at the festival, which returns this Friday following a one-year hiatus due to COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
1380kcim.com

Exira Community Club Celebrates Autumn With 2021 Fall Festival Next Weekend

Autumn officially begins later this week, and the Exira Community Club is celebrating the season with their annual Fall Festival next weekend. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Exira Event Center. Dozens if vendors will be setting up shop in the center, the park and the Lions building. Admission to the vendor fair is only 50 cents with door prizes announced for attendees each hour. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of the park is the Exira Show and Shine Car Show with live music in the gazebo throughout the morning. Organizers have activities lined up for the kids as well with bounce houses, hayrack rides, pumpkin paints and petting zoo available until 3 p.m. Residents are invited to participate in the many contests offered during the festival, including: homemade pie baking, scarecrow/pumpkin decorating, meat smoking and more. The full schedule for the 2021 Exira Fall Festival and details on how to enter the contests can be found on the Exira Community Club Facebook page, a link to which is included below.
EXIRA, IA
brctv13.com

Barrett and Paradise Concert in the Park and Fall Festival This Weekend

The Rotary Club of the Pocono Mountains brings the Monroe County Community together to kick off the start of the fall season. Barrett and Paradise Townships are holding their second "Concert in the Park and Fall Festival" on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the former Barrett Elementary Center. This family fun event will have seven bounce houses, hayrides, live music and food from your favorite local restaurants.
local21news.com

Hope Springs Farm hosting the fall Harvest festival Fundraiser

Hershey, PA — The Hope Springs Farm in Hershey hosted a harvest BBQ fundraiser for a good cause. The mission of Hope Springs Farm is to provide adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as autism a meaningful day through group activities within the community and on a family farm setting that led to friendships.
Milford Daily News

Celebrate the first weekend of fall with these fairs and festivals

Note: Some events may be curtailed, postponed or canceled depending on changing COVID-19 protocols. Please check the event’s website for updates. KING RICHARD’S FAIRE: Weekends from Sept. 4 through Oct. 24 (open Columbus Day), 235 Main St., Carver. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Step back in time and enjoy medieval games, food, spectacles and more. Information: https://kingrichardsfaire.net/
The Daily Collegian

Student Farm at Penn State hosts 6th annual Harvest Festival celebration

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.-- The Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm at Penn State will once again be welcoming the campus and community to the farm for its 6th annual Harvest Festival. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the intersection of Big Hollow Road and Fox Hollow Road on the University Park campus. All are welcome to come to the festival and celebrate the fall season with family and friends.
abc57.com

Goshen First Friday's Fall Harvest Festival

This evening the Goshen Fall Harvest Festival starts at 5pm and will run until 9pm. If you are looking for some Friday evening fun for the whole family this is the place to be. They will have free pumpkin decorating, pony rides, petting zoo, build your own smores, fashion show, live music, plenty of food and drinks. Adults there will be a First Friday's beer tent to enjoy. Below is a link with a detailed list of events and times for you to check out.
FL Radio Group

Apple Harvest Festival Returns to Downtown Ithaca This Weekend

Downtown Ithaca’s Apple Harvest Festival, the city’s biggest celebration of the year, is back this weekend to honor the region’s fall harvest. Tompkins Trust Company presents this family-friendly community tradition on Friday through Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on and around the Commons pedestrian mall.
Amherstbee.com

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village celebrates fall season with Harvest Festival

The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village will be once again hosting its Harvest Festival after taking a few years off. The Harvest Festival is a family-friendly event that merges educational demonstrations with fun activities. Visitors can talk to historic interpreters and artisan demonstrators, discover 19th century harvest traditions and take part in pie-eating and corn-shucking contests and hayrides. The festival will […]
BUFFALO, NY
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Harvest of the Acorn Moon Fall Festival

Join the Forest Preserve District of Kane County for a grand reopening celebration of Oakhurst Forest Preserve!. The ribbon-cutting with take place on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome!. Afterwards, enjoy our fall festival, “Harvest of the Acorn Moon,” from 12-3 p.m. We’ll have pumpkin painting, mule-drawn...

