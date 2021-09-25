New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer Welcomes You to the Mysterious Creel House
It's been a long, long two years since the bike-riding brand of horror that is Stranger Things has graced our Netflix queues, but at long last, season 4 is in sight. Today, during the streamer's TUDUM presentation, we got a new teaser trailer for the fourth season, which is filled with the 80s homage vibes we know and love, but also took us right out of Hawkins, Indiana and into one of the show's brand new locations: the mysterious Creel House. Season 4 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.collider.com
