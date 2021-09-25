First ‘Red Notice’ Clip Has Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Going Toe-to-Toe-to-Toe

With Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly’s Queenpins now streaming on Paramount+ for subscribers in the United States, I recently spoke to Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste about making their original comedy. During the interview, they talked about extreme couponing, how they made the film in the height of COVID when so much was unknown about the virus, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Queenpins, how the film doesn’t include the usual movie trope where the best friends fall out in the second act, and more. In addition, with Howell-Baptiste playing Death on the upcoming Netflix series The Sandman, I asked her if that means Death is British.

