First ‘Red Notice’ Clip Has Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Going Toe-to-Toe-to-Toe
At their packed TUDUM event, Netflix released the first clip from their upcoming star-powered action blockbuster Red Notice. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the FBI’s top profiler who is forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch the most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The adventure takes the trio around the world as they constantly fend off pursuit to make their escape.collider.com
