CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First ‘Red Notice’ Clip Has Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Going Toe-to-Toe-to-Toe

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt their packed TUDUM event, Netflix released the first clip from their upcoming star-powered action blockbuster Red Notice. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the FBI’s top profiler who is forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch the most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The adventure takes the trio around the world as they constantly fend off pursuit to make their escape.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Explosive ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over the star’s Black Widow payday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” stated Johansson. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman added: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions...
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Dwayne Johnson calls Red Notice “Netflix’s biggest movie ever,” shares exclusive clip

Netflix’s Tudum occasion goes robust and Dwayne Johnson added to the thrill of the occasion with a brand new clip from his upcoming movie Red Notice. The actor shared the unique clip on Saturday including to the followers’ hype for the movie. The Rock appeared through video throughout the fan occasion and lauded the film which additionally stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Dwayne Johnson
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
Collider

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste on ‘Queenpins’ and Why Death is British on Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

With Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly’s Queenpins now streaming on Paramount+ for subscribers in the United States, I recently spoke to Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste about making their original comedy. During the interview, they talked about extreme couponing, how they made the film in the height of COVID when so much was unknown about the virus, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Queenpins, how the film doesn’t include the usual movie trope where the best friends fall out in the second act, and more. In addition, with Howell-Baptiste playing Death on the upcoming Netflix series The Sandman, I asked her if that means Death is British.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Notice#Fbi#First Red Notice#Interpol
Collider

'Float': Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang to Star in Wattpad Romance Adaptation

Lionsgate has teamed up with Collective Pictures, Brightlight Pictures, and Wattpad Webtoon Studios for a film adaptation of Kate Marchant's hit Wattpad romance Float, which stars Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang. Sherren Lee, best known for directing Toronto-based series Kim's Convenience and Murdoch Mysteries, is making her feature directorial debut...
MOVIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has Some Choice Words For All The Tweets Dogging On The Sistas Wigs

Most fans know Tyler Perry’s plate is always full, thanks to his duties as an actor, director and producer. Unfortunately, that means things will occasionally slip by his watchful eye when it comes to his multiple productions. However, the styling of actors’ wigs has been a constant sore spot for the media mogul and, this time, the topic has led to his BET drama Sistas becoming public fodder on social media. Now, after being bombarded by fans, Perry finally responded to the Twitter criticism.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy