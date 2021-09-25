CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Demon Slayer' Season 2 Finally Gets a Release Date, But We'll Have to Wait a Bit Longer

Cover picture for the articleIt was rumored that the second season of Demon Slayer, the Entertainment District Arc would premiere in October, and in a way, those rumors were half-correct? We are getting Demon Slayer next month, but it is not the new arc. Rather, Funimation has announced it will stream Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, a seven-episode TV adaptation of the feature film, which will then lead to the Entertainment District Arc this December.

