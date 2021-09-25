Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd on ‘The Starling’ and What It Was Like Working With Kevin Kline
With director Theodore Melfi’s (Hidden Figures, St. Vincent) The Starling now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd about making the dramedy. In the film, McCarthy and O’Dowd play a married couple that are each dealing with the loss of their young child in very different ways. While O’Dowd’s character is dealing with depression and goes to a facility to help him get back on his feet, McCarthy remains at home, trying to overcome her own feelings of loss. As she attempts to plant a garden in the backyard, a starling that has nested nearby begins to harass and attack her and it quickly becomes a battle for control of the lawn. To help her deal with the bird, McCarthy seeks guidance from Larry (Kevin Kline), a quirky psychologist-turned-veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The Starling also stars Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, and Kimberly Quinn.collider.com
