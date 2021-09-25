CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd on ‘The Starling’ and What It Was Like Working With Kevin Kline

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith director Theodore Melfi’s (Hidden Figures, St. Vincent) The Starling now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd about making the dramedy. In the film, McCarthy and O’Dowd play a married couple that are each dealing with the loss of their young child in very different ways. While O’Dowd’s character is dealing with depression and goes to a facility to help him get back on his feet, McCarthy remains at home, trying to overcome her own feelings of loss. As she attempts to plant a garden in the backyard, a starling that has nested nearby begins to harass and attack her and it quickly becomes a battle for control of the lawn. To help her deal with the bird, McCarthy seeks guidance from Larry (Kevin Kline), a quirky psychologist-turned-veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The Starling also stars Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, and Kimberly Quinn.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Melissa McCarthy in ‘The Starling,’ Billy Bob Thornton in’ Goliath’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including the series finale of “Goliath,” starring Billy Bob Thornton, and “The Starling,” a drama starring Melissa McCarthy as a grieving mother. “The Starling”. Writer-director Theodore Melfi and Melissa McCarthy came...
CLEVELAND, OH
flickprime.com

Melissa McCarthy describes playing Ursula in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ as ‘glorious’

Melissa McCarthy is kind of excited for her followers to see her play Ursula within the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The actor, who’s greatest identified for her efficiency in hit comedy movies like Bridesmaids, Identity Thief, and The Boss, is part of the cast of The Little Mermaid, the place she portrays the villainous sea witch who steals Ariel’s voice. McCarthy, throughout an interview with USA Today, talked about taking part in Ursula within the much-awaited movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skyler Gisondo
Person
Rosalind Chao
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Loretta Devine
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Laura Harrier
Person
Theodore Melfi
Person
Kevin Kline
Person
Chris O'dowd
94.5 PST

Melissa McCarthy Says She Doesn’t ‘Get’ the Hate For Her ‘Ghostbusters’

There might not be a more controversial movie over the last decade than Ghostbusters. (Also known as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call to differentiate it from the original film.) For whatever reason, this reasonably funny reboot of the original became the source of an enormous amount of hatred. Before the movie had premiered, the trailer had gotten downvoted on YouTube so many times it earned the distinction of the most disliked trailer in the history of the internet.
MOVIES
Variety

Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Adds Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, Peter Kim and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Billy Eichner’s landmark romantic comedy “Bros” has added a new crop of actors to its ensemble cast. All principals in the Universal Pictures project are LGBTQ+. New additions include Academy Award-winning actor-writer Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, D’Lo Srijaerajah, Peter Kim, Justin Covington, Dot-Marie Jones and Becca Blackwell. The cast reflects a broad range of comedic talent and was built to expand and diversify queer representation on screen. The film is produced by Judd Apatow and Nicholas Stoller, who is also directing. Eichner stars with the previously announced Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz and Guy Branum. “After queer actors have...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Melissa McCarthy’s Newest Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Two-time Oscar-nominated actress Melissa McCarthy’s newest movie is making waves on Netflix. She just returned to our screens with emotional comedy-drama The Starling. After having a limited theatrical release on September 17th, Theodore Melfi’s film opened on Netflix on September 24th. It’s already raced up the charts to become of the streaming giant’s most popular titles right now.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Figures
Decider

Chris O’Dowd Will Break Your Heart As a Grieving Father in Netflix’s ‘The Starling’

What Time Will Melissa McCarthy's 'The Starling' Be on Netflix?. Beanie Feldstein Nails The Quirky Steampunk Girl Persona in 'How to Build a Girl'. Chris O’Dowd has been making audiences laugh since 2006, when he first played the bored tech support guy who answered the phone, “Hello, IT, have you tried turning it off and on again?” in the pilot episode of The IT Crowd. Now he’s on a mission to make you cry in the new Netflix drama The Starling, where he stars as a grieving parent opposite Melissa McCarthy. And while McCarthy is undeniably great, bringing her pragmatic charm to the role, it’s O’Dowd that ultimately steals the show.
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Actress Melissa McCarthy is Ursula, and she says its ‘Glorious’

Actress Melissa McCarthy landed the role of Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and she just couldn’t be happier. “The world of Disney and (director) Rob Marshall is a world that I wish everyone could experience because it’s so creative, kind, and lovely,” the Ghostbusters actress gushed. “Going to singing class every day, I got to record with an orchestra, which is a mind-bender for someone who is not a singer, but it was such a fun process.”
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'The Starling,' Tony Awards

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd star in The Starling, Audra McDonald hosts the 74th annual Tony Awards and Billie Eilish, along with other music stars, will be perform at Global Citizen Live this weekend. In addition, Hamish Linklater portrays a mysterious priest in Midnight Mass, Foundation...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Melissa McCarthy Hypes Up Her Role As Ursula In The Little Mermaid Remake

The next Disney live-action remake to arrive is The Little Mermaid, a reboot of the beloved 1989 animated classic based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale. Halle Bailey is set to play the titular underwater princess, with the singer joined in her acting debut by the likes of Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and the voices of Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina as Ariel’s friends, Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle.
MOVIES
romper.com

Melissa McCarthy Is Heading Off Teen Rebellion With "Reverse Psychology"

What would you say if your child called you up and told you they had dyed their hair blue? If you were Melissa McCarthy, you would say “oh cool!” The Starling actress has her own way of dealing with the little rebellions coming from her two daughters, and it’s called “reverse psychology.” Although she probably shouldn’t have outlined her devious plan on Ellen, because now 14-year-old Vivian and 11-year-old Georgette are going to be on to her.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Melissa McCarthy has been married to her husband for more than two decades.

Melissa McCarthy, an actress and comedian, has had a long and illustrious career. She has appeared in shows such as Gilmore Girls and Mike & Molly. She’ll also be seen as Ursula in the upcoming Little Mermaid reboot in May 2023. She also has a role in the Netflix film The Starling, which will be released in September 2021.
CELEBRITIES
UV Cavalier Daily

Melissa McCarthy tackles role of bereaved woman in the unfocused ‘The Starling’

“The Starling” is an unwieldy film. Alternating between unconvincing scenes of whimsical physical comedy and a grim depiction of grief in the wake of unimaginable loss, it seems constantly unsure of its own tonal ambitions. With an uneasy balance of approaches, the film’s script is sketchy and undeveloped. Character arcs...
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies to Watch on HBO Max in October 2021

As the weather changes and the allure of staying inside all comfy-cozy with a blanket on a couch gets brighter than an orange pumpkin, your desire to stream dope movies on HBO Max may get bright, too. To help you out with your autumnal viewing habits, we've gone through every new movie coming to the streaming service and given you seven top-tier choices. These films have something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for a blockbuster sci-fi epic, a chamber drama, or an uproarious comedy.
MOVIES
Collider

Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua on ‘The Guilty’ and What They Both Learned About 911 Operators and Call Centers

With The Guilty now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Jake Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua about making their self-contained thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Sergeant Bill Miller (Gyllenhaal), a Los Angeles police officer who has been assigned desk duty as a 911 operator, tries to save a caller of his final evening on duty—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell to Star in Stephen King Adaptation ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell, who appeared in the It movies, will star in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, an adaptation of a Stephen King short story being produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy. The announcement was made as part of the second annual BlumFest, which celebrates the many spooky projects from scaremaster Blum. John Lee Hancock wrote and is directing the horror thriller for by Netflix. Production begins this month. Phone hails from King’s anthology collection If It Bleeds, released in 2020. It tells of a young boy who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan. When the man...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy