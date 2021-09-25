CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Money Heist' Season 5 Sneak Peek Teases the Final Challenge for Our Favorite Band of Thieves

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its TUDUM event, Netflix has released a new sneak peek of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) that teases the emotional finale of the series, set to debut this December. The final episodes of Money Heist will keep raising the stakes as the beloved group of thieves makes their stand against the National Army while trapped inside the Bank of Spain.

