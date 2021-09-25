'Money Heist' Season 5 Sneak Peek Teases the Final Challenge for Our Favorite Band of Thieves

The newly released season of “The Money Heist” Part 5: Vol 1, came out September 3, 2021. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the show, it is a thriller and crime drama originally from Spain. It is from the point of view of main character Tokyo, played by Úrsula Corberó, as she talks about the events leading up to the heist, her life before it, and the events happening during it. In the beginning, we are introduced to “The Professor,” played by Álvaro Morte, who has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history — to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. To help carry out the plan, he recruits eight people with certain abilities who have nothing to lose. Throughout the seasons more and more people join the criminals. Some of these people include Raquel Murillo, played by Itziar Ituño, Rio, played by Miguel Herrán, Denver, played by Jaime Lorente, Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, Mónica/Stockholm, played by Esther Acebo, Nairobi, played Alba Flores, Helsinki, played by Darko Peric, Martín Berrote, played by Rodrigo de la Serna, Bogotá, played by Hovik Keuchkerian, and Moscow, played by Paco Tous.

