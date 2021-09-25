CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Neal testing positive for COVID-19 means more snaps for Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Neal has played more than any player in the Cowboys front seven the first two games. That will come to an end Monday night. The linebacker has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s game against Philadelphia. Neal initially began the week on the list as a close contact, but several days in one of his tests came back positive. The timing suggests there’s a good chance Neal will also miss next week’s game against Carolina.

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
Report: Dallas Cowboys LB Keanu Neal being placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list, status for MNF in question

Wednesday served as a significant day for one Dallas Cowboys defender as Randy Gregory reportedly made his way back to The Star after missing last week’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Gregory was actually the second Cowboys starter to miss time this season (keep in mind we are only at Week 3) as a result of being on the list. Zack Martin was out for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noah Brown and Brandon Knight ahve also both been on the list this season, and unfortunately it appears that the Cowboys may be missing yet another player for their third game of the season.
Cowboys place Keanu Neal on COVID-19 list in latest setback

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys placed linebacker Keanu Neal on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, making it possible the club will be without a key player for the third consecutive game to start the season because of health and safety protocols. The Cowboys (1-1) said on their website it’s...
Cowboys News: La'el Collins maintains innocence, Keanu Neal out, Amari Cooper on playing hurt

The La’el Collins saga continues. Just hours after the stunning revelation via ESPN that the tackle had tried to bribe testers in regard to his series of missed drug tests, sources close to the lineman came out with word that Collins is maintaining no wrongdoing. One Dallas news outlet shares the veteran’s surprising response to the allegations, saying a separate appeal to his five-game suspension has already been filed.
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
ESPN

Richard Sherman signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 'Best offer I had'

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Sherman signed a one-year contract. Sherman had been in discussions with the Buccaneers for several weeks and said on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" that multiple teams, including the...
NFL

