Drinks

‘Rock On’: Breweries Across U.S. Making Special Beer to Help Musicians Hit Hard by Pandemic

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
What better team-up is there besides local breweries and musicians?

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several have felt the ripple of it all financially. Small businesses were forced to close their doors, the food industry is left short-staffed, medical officials are working tirelessly, and those in the entertainment business were left with no job for close to a year.

Beer to Help Financially Struggling Musicians

Included in those affected are live musicians. According to Pollstar, in 2020 the economic impact from the shutdown of all live performances totaled more than $30 billion.

Now, there are more than two dozen breweries all across the U.S. making beer that is specifically aimed at helping musicians and other key members of the music industry.

According to USA Today, one company looking to brew good for others is Crosby Hops in Woodburn, Oregon. The business will donate any profits made from hops sold in order to make what is named the Rock On lager. Proceeds from the beer will go to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. This started in 1993 to help musicians that were in need financially.

There is also the COVID-19 fund Sweet Relief, which started in March 2020.

Breweries could make whatever kind of brew they wanted. Most went with a lager close to 5% ABV and a hop-centric recipe with notes of bread, honey, and citrus. While that was the base recipe, breweries took creative liberty, which usually meant going heavier on the hops.

“It’s still an absolute state of emergency in our industry. This has a long tail to it,” Aric Steinberg, the executive vice president of development and artist relations, said to the news outlet.

The first brewery to rock with this charitable concept was Silver City Brewery in Bremerton, Washington. They created that initial Rock On lager that has been the point of reference for other breweries. Breweries like Hive Beer to Goat Island Craft Brewing to Level Crossing Brewing to Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. followed along.

Beer Team-Ups

It’s not been a new concept this year for alcohol and music to team up for good causes. In fact, Silver City Brewing first teamed up with a punk band called MxPx for a beer called Secret Weapon.

It was in honor of the band’s 25th anniversary back in 2017. According to The Columbus Dispatch, a Dominican artist Ariel Peguero and members of the Ohio Hispanic Coalition joined forces for the Las Pilas Mexican Dark Lager with Plantains. Additionally, Land-Grant Brewing Company is the brewing company responsible.

Federation Brewing and Hella Coastal Brewery teamed up to honor the legacy of late hip-hop artist Shock G. The beer is Shock G Forever and it quickly sold out of all its cans.

Jacksonville Business Journal

Main & Six named Brewery of the Year at Great American Beer Festival

Since he started brewing, Dennis Espinosa has wanted to put the Jacksonville craft beer scene on the national map. This year, at the Great American Beer Festival, he did. Espinosa’s Main & Six Brewing Co. brought home two medals and — in a first for a First Coast brewery — was named Brewery of the Year in the 251–500 Barrels size category, with Espinosa and Alex Leuthold named Brewers of the Year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Thrillist

Black Breweries Across America Are Uniting to Tell Their Stories

In celebration of the 51st anniversary of Peoples Beer, The Black-owned company is teaming up with Oak Park Brewing Co. to launch Brew Your Story. For Peoples Beer, one of the nation's first Black-owned breweries, this collaboration is an opportunity to honor the past, present, and future. The collaboration invites...
FOOD & DRINKS
On Milwaukee

Weekend block parties pour new and special beers

A pair of South Side block parties this weekend will find some interesting, limited edition collaboration brews on tap as well as some new releases. On Friday, Oct. 1 from 4 until 10 p.m. Love, Milwaukee will take place at the Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St., in Bay View.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox10phoenix.com

Valley brewery selling special beer to promote suicide prevention and awareness month

The 1-800-273-TALK beer is a passion project that Ohso Brewery has done for the past five years. They brew it to raise awareness for suicide prevention, but it is also a way to let people know who are struggling with mental health that there is someone they can turn to. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman has more. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741-741.
DRINKS
fox2detroit.com

Brewery releasing 2 limited edition beers for Ferndale Pride

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ferndale Project is releasing two beers this weekend fin honor of the city's Pride event. Ferndale Pride was moved to Saturday due to the pandemic. It is usually held in late May or early June. The first release, Ferndale Proud, is a celebration of...
FERNDALE, MI
theburn.com

Ashburn breweries share stories about their unique beer names

When beer lovers stop in at a local brewery, the main joy is — of course — the beer. Crisp and clean. Hoppy and bitter. Malty and sweet. Dark and roasty. But there is something else that sometimes brings a smile to the faces of imbibers — the creative, funny, sometimes even meaningful names that brewers give their magic libations.
ASHBURN, VA
BBC

Tiny Rebel: Brewery rapped over beer packaging rules

A Welsh brewery has been taken to task for a third time by industry regulators for the packaging of some of its beer. Tiny Rebel Brewing was found to have breached rules including appealing to underage drinkers, sexual references and causing offence. The Newport brewery also fell foul of the...
DRINKS
Outsider.com

Best-Tasting Whiskeys You Should Try, According to New York World Wine & Spirits Competition

Nothing quite warms the bones like a full-bodied whiskey. Whether straight, on the rocks or with a splash of water, each unique variety makes even the coldest night a bit cozier. Earlier this week, the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWWSC) just released the results of the 2021 judging, giving spirit enthusiasts a reason to shop for a new favorite amber-colored alcohol just as temperatures start to dip.
DRINKS
brproud.com

Brewery releasing new beer that is illegal in 15 states

BOSTON, Mass. (BRPROUD) – Imagine a beer made with 2,000 pounds of cherries and is 28% alcohol by volume. Samuel Adams is making that a reality with its upcoming release of Utopias. What is also a reality is that consumers in 15 states will not be able to purchase this...
DRINKS
news3lv.com

National Drink Beer Day with Banger Brewery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Yelp has come out with the top 10 breweries to visit in Las Vegas to celebrate National Drink Beer Day on Sept. 28. Joining us to talk about the list is yelp las vegas community manager, Kayla Rambo and the owners of Banger Brewing in downtown, Eddy Quiogue and Roberto Mendoza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FANGORIA

Phantom Carriage Brewery X FANGORIA Beer Launch And DEAD ALIVE Screening

To kick off an October filled with spooky goings-on, FANGORIA is partnering with Phantom Carriage brewery to launch their fall brew, "Imbue of Kang Kob." Described as "a play on a deconstructed Thai pumpkin soup." The beer launch will be paired with a screening of Peter Jackson's classic and hard-to-find Dead Alive (1992) AKA Braindead AKA the movie most deserving of a proper Blu-ray release. Yes, the most deserving. And if that wasn't enticing enough, the private screening will be paired with a curated two-course dinner featuring delicious Phantom Carriage beers and food selections. Seating will be available in the Phantom Theatre as well as on The Graveyard Patio. FANGORIA will be on hand with goodies as well (trick or treat! Ok, it's actually just treats.) All this is going down October 1, screening starts at 8 pm. Get your tickets here.
DRINKS
Benzinga

Disney Among Theme Parks Hit Hard By Covid Pandemic: Report

A new report outlines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on theme park attendance last year in the U.S. and around the world. What Happened: The report issued by the Themed Entertainment Association showed that the top 25 theme parks worldwide had about 83.1 million visitors in 2020. That number is significantly lower than 2019, when the top 25 theme parks had 253.7 million visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
