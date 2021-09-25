CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said that inequalities and conflict drive migration, but he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue. “We do not wish to challenge the right of a...

Related
The Independent

US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants

A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave.The comments from Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere came during a two-day official visit to Haiti to talk with local leaders about migration and other issues.“I want to say that it was an injustice, that it was wrong,” he said. “The proud people of Haiti and any migrant deserve to be treated with dignity.”The U.S. government recently came under fire for...
IMMIGRATION
UN News Centre

Haitian Prime Minister: As long as there is inequality, migration will continue

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, said on Saturday that “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict.”. “Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said in a pre-recorded message.
WORLD
The Independent

Biden admin slams Haiti special envoy for lying about resignation, claims he didn’t flag migration concerns

State Department spokesperson Ned Price has slammed Haiti Special Envoy Daniel Foote for supposedly lying in his resignation letter and for not properly raising his concerns about migrants leaving the country amid multiple crises. “There have been multiple senior-level policy conversations on Haiti, where all proposals, including those led by Special Envoy Foote, were fully considered in a rigorous and transparent policy process,” Mr Price said in a statement to The Independent. “Some of those proposals were determined to be harmful to our commitment to the promotion of democracy in Haiti and were rejected during the policy process. For...
U.S. POLITICS
Miami Herald

Letter: U.S. policy is the root of Haiti’s migration problems

The solution to the Haitian migrant crisis has been in front of President Joe Biden, but he refuses to see it. He’s returning Haitians from the Mexico border and the high seas to a nation in institutional collapse because of years of a proactively heavy-handed American policy. This policy installed...
IMMIGRATION
