CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cary Fukunaga's Canceled IT Reboot Was More Like The Shining: 'That Was the Disconnect'

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the most popular recent Stephen King movie adaptations, the 2017 big screen version of IT, and IT: Chapter Two in 2019, it is hard to imagine that the movie could have been done much better if it had been made by original director Cary Fukunaga. However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in the run up to the release of Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die, it appears that Fukunaga had a much different vision in mind for King's evil clown.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage First Reactions Have Fans Hyped for a Mysterious End-Credits Scene

The first reactions to Marvel and Sony's highly anticipated comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage are now in, so was it worth the wait? Well, yes it sounds like it may well have been, with early reviews praising director Andy Serkis' no-nonsense, full-throttle approach to the character, as well as teasing a post-credits scene that is sure to have audiences jumping to their feet in celebration.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Fukunaga
Person
Bill Skarsgard
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Stephen King
Person
Andy Muschietti
Person
Will Poulter
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shining#Warners#New Line#Thr#Conjuring
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Vogue

How Cary Joji Fukunaga Rebelled Against Bond Convention To Direct ‘No Time To Die’

“It’s obviously been annoying as each potential release came along and was pushed,” says No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga, hoping – along with legions of fans – that it will be third time lucky for his beleaguered Bond movie. The 44-year-old Californian joins the 007 family at a milestone moment, this – the 25th film in Eon’s franchise history – will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the British spy. So, how to put a fresh spin on it?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
primetimer.com

Cary Fukunaga recounts power struggle with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, says he "needs to be edited down"

In a Hollywood Reporter profile of Fukunaga and his new James Bond movie No Time to Die, the Emmy-winning True Detective director recalled how his partnership with Pizzolatto devolved. “The show was presented to me in the way we pitched it around town — as an independent film made into television,” he says. “The writer and director are a team. Over the course of the project, Nic kept positioning himself as if he was my boss and I was like, ‘But you’re not my boss. We’re partners. We collaborate.’ By the time they got to postproduction, people like (former programming president) Michael Lombardo were giving Nic more power. It was disheartening because it didn’t feel like the partnership was fair.” As for their creative differences, Fukunaga says: “Nic is a really good writer, but I do think he needs to be edited down. It becomes too much about the writing and not enough about the momentum of the story. My struggle with him was to take some of these long dialogue scenes and put some air into them. We differed on tone and taste.” (In a 2014 profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Pizzolatto said: “Of course, you’re going to have discussions and difference of opinion, but what matters is that everyone is working without ego toward the best realization of what we have.”)
MOVIES
EW.com

No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga breaks down a crucial early scene

In the pre-title sequence of No Time to Die (out Oct. 8), Daniel Craig's James Bond pays his respects to an old friend in a stunning European locale. "We wanted to tie up a lot of the strands of the stories from Daniel's run as Bond," says the film's director and co-writer Cary Fukunaga. Here, he reveals more details about creating this crucial moment.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Talks ‘True Detective’ “Struggle”: Nic Pizzolatto “Positioned Himself As My Boss”

If you have followed the history of the “True Detective” series on HBO, you know that the show is creatively overseen by writer Nic Pizzolatto. The acclaimed writer has been an integral part of all three seasons and has reportedly had some clashes with filmmakers over that time. Well, according to the filmmaker behind Season 1 of “True Detective,” Cary Fukunaga, his struggle with Pizzolatto comes down to what he felt was an unfair partnership.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Former IT Director Says His Adaptation Would Have Been More Like The Shining

Director Andy Muschietti's adaptations of Stephen King's IT would go on to be some of the most successful horror films of all time, but before Muschietti got involved, director of the first season of True Detective Cary Joji Fukunaga was attached to the adaptation, with the filmmaker recently detailing how he would have borrowed a page from The Shining for his take on the material. Interestingly, Stanley Kubrick's The Shining initially earned mixed results due to its emphasis on drama over abject horror, with even King himself being one of the most vocal critics of the 1980 adaptation.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Why Cary Fukunaga Left Stephen King’s It

Amongst innumerable adaptations of Stephen King’s literature floating ubiquitously like creepy red balloons in the contemporary ether, director Andy Muschietti’s 2017 updated, polished big screen rendition of It stands out as one of the most prominent and profitable. However, the film—which was followed up with 2019’s It: Chapter Two—was the end product of almost a decade’s worth of permutations under various creative forces. One such force was Cary Fukunaga, who, before tackling HBO’s True Detective and upcoming Bond film No Time to Die, served as director and co-writer until creative clashes with studio New Line. Interestingly, Fukunaga now elaborates on the exact nature of said clashes.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The MCU’s Kingpin Will Reportedly Be A Soft Reboot Of The Character

Ever since the rights to Netflix’s former Defenders started reverting back to Marvel Studios, every single character to get their own solo show has been rumored for a comeback on at least a handful of occasions, with the exception of Finn Jones’ Iron Fist for obvious reasons. Fans would love...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy