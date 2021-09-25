Cary Fukunaga's Canceled IT Reboot Was More Like The Shining: 'That Was the Disconnect'

In a Hollywood Reporter profile of Fukunaga and his new James Bond movie No Time to Die, the Emmy-winning True Detective director recalled how his partnership with Pizzolatto devolved. “The show was presented to me in the way we pitched it around town — as an independent film made into television,” he says. “The writer and director are a team. Over the course of the project, Nic kept positioning himself as if he was my boss and I was like, ‘But you’re not my boss. We’re partners. We collaborate.’ By the time they got to postproduction, people like (former programming president) Michael Lombardo were giving Nic more power. It was disheartening because it didn’t feel like the partnership was fair.” As for their creative differences, Fukunaga says: “Nic is a really good writer, but I do think he needs to be edited down. It becomes too much about the writing and not enough about the momentum of the story. My struggle with him was to take some of these long dialogue scenes and put some air into them. We differed on tone and taste.” (In a 2014 profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Pizzolatto said: “Of course, you’re going to have discussions and difference of opinion, but what matters is that everyone is working without ego toward the best realization of what we have.”)

