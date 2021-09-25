CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants a Negan Sequel Series After The Walking Dead

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith The Walking Dead coming to an end next year, attention has already turned to what potential spin-offs we could see come from the Robert Kirkman universe. This already has a number of shows and movies in the works, as well as series like The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Fear The Walking Dead. When it comes to fan favorite characters that could see their stories continue after the main show ends, Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be more than happy to see the story of Negan carry on, but would be more interested in doing a sequel rather than a prequel with the character.

movieweb.com

Comments / 1

Related
Gamespot

Walking Dead's Negan And Maggie Come To Brawlhalla In Latest Crossover

The next crossover event for Ubisoft's popular fighting game Brawlhalla has arrived, with Negan and Maggie from The Walking Dead coming to the free-to-play game today. Negan and Maggie are just the latest Walking Dead characters to come to Brawlhalla, joining Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Daryl Dixon. Ubisoft also announced that this week's "Brawl of the Week" is called The Walker Attack Game, which calls on players to fight never-ending waves of undead.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Does Negan die?

Negan is the current wildcard of the series, and many fans are surprised he made it this far. He’s gone from the series’ worst villain to something resembling an anti-hero, and now Negan is fighting alongside people who once considered him their worst enemy. The reaper might have passed him over so far, but fans are wondering whether Negan will die in The Walking Dead Season 11.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Fans Feel "Romantic Tension" Between Negan and Maggie

Things get physical and tensions are building between enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on The Walking Dead, but is there romantic tension? Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 5, "Out of the Ashes." After they're hunted by the Reapers on the Meridian mission to save Alexandria, their home left in ruins after The Whisperer War, Negan and Maggie make it to the Arbor Hills outpost where Hilltop benefactor Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) stashed supplies. Negan wants to take the food back to their starving community, but Maggie makes him wait for Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the others scattered after the Reaper attack on the road.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kirkman
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
FanSided

Cailey Fleming’s Judith and Gus Morgan’s cameo on The Walking Dead

The kids are large and in charge of this week’s episode of The Walking Dead. We see a bit more screen time for the younger generation, and it is refreshing. Sure, they don’t have a lot of action to see, but it is just nice to see them on screen doing kid stuff. This week we saw some cool stuff from Cailey Fleming and that great cameo from Gus Morgan.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Walking Dead - Rendition - Review

The Walking Dead “Rendition” was written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews and was directed by Frederick E.O. Toye. It’s a Daryl (Norman Reedus) only episode and reunites him with Leah (Lynn Collins), who is one of the Reapers. It’s an intense episode, introducing Pope (Ritchie Coster), who is clearly the (or one of the) big bad of the season. However, I’m really beginning to feel like the show just has nothing really new to show us. This just feels like what is supposed to be a more severe version of the Saviors – the names almost rhyme! And the Commonwealth just feels like the Governor or even Alexandria (and certainly like World Beyond) again. But let’s take a look at this week’s episode. And just a quick note – I get AMC on cable. I won’t be paying for AMC+ because I can’t, so these reviews may be coming a bit late for some, for which I apologize…
TV SERIES
ComicBook

How The Whisperers Return on The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead didn't silence the Whisperers. On Sunday's Season 11 Episode 5, "Out of the Ashes," Alexandrians discover Hilltop squatters: what's left of the skin-wearing Whisperers once part of the pack led by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and then Beta (Ryan Hurst). When survivors of The Whisperer War that trashed Alexandria return to the Hilltop Colony, burnt down by Alpha and her army in the Season 10 episode "Morning Star," ex-Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy) spots herded walkers. The group of Aaron (Ross Marquand), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) find Keith (Brad Fleischer) in a fleshy mask the Whisperers used to walk with the dead.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Walking dead season 10: they sustain?

Walking dead has been loved since it launched its very first season. Because of love, it has reached till 10th season. It is one of the longest-running zombie horrors (here, increasingly humans are the real monsters). As news is catching up fire about its 10th season is about to get a release in the next month with more twist and turn.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead
TVOvermind

Will Negan And Rick Ever Meet Again In The Walking Dead?

With Rick Grimes absent from The Walking Dead, Negan has basically become the new hero of the show. Well, to put it more accurately, the new anti-hero of the show. I’m sure Daryl has become the new hero, while Megan has taken his place as the new anti-hero of The Walking Dead. And if you’ve been keeping up with the show, you now know where every character is currently standing. A bit of a spoiler alert, but Daryl is being kept prisoner by a group of hostile religious zealots called the Reapers, Eugene and his group are familiarizing themselves with the Commonwealth, Aaron and Carol are working with other trying to keep Alexandria alive, and Maggie is separated from her group and desperately looking for food. And guess who’s with her? The man who killed her husband and The Walking Dead’s best villain, Negan This is the last season of The Walking Dead and as of now, it looks like this season is still just setting things up. As a fan who has read the comics until the very end, I know how it all ends. Since the show likes to do things differently, it’s obvious that they intend to end it a different way, but other fans who have read the comic should have an idea on how it will all end. Here’s a little spoiler alert that’s not really a spoiler: in the comic, Carl grows up and has a daughter with Sophia (who’s dead in the show) and he lives in a world where humanity is once again rebuilding civilization. Seriously, that was a good ending to the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals What Happened After Jadis Disappeared With Rick Grimes

What comes after the fateful helicopter flight Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) took with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on The Walking Dead? When Jadis touches down in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, viewers will learn more about what happened during the six years skipped over after a Civic Republic Military helicopter airlifted a gravely wounded Rick to safety in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After." The spin-off will bridge the gap with new intel when Jadis returns to the Walking Dead Universe for the first time since 2018 — this time as a decorated officer in the CRM.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan remember Willie Garson

The world lost another great actor this week. Willie Garson was known for many roles, most notably as Stanford Blatch on the HBO series and films Sex and the City, who died from pancreatic cancer. The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan remembered his friend and fellow castmate in a throwback photo from a sitcom pilot called Black Sheep.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead's Latest Episode Included Three Big Cameos, Including Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Son

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched The Walking Dead's fifth episode of Season 11. Be warned!. The Walking Dead is definitely in the thick of Season 11 now, at five episodes in. (Or six, if you're staying current with AMC+.) And the installment titled "Out of the Ashes" gave fans some pretty big moments, including Yumiko's reunion with her brother, as well as Eugene's eventual arrest. There were also three separate appearances in the episode from characters, to to speak, that fans might not have immediately realized were more interesting and/or important than it first seemed.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Canyon News

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘On The Inside’

HOLLYWOOD—There are only two more episodes left before the mid-season finale of the final season of the AMC series “The Walking Dead.” This week’s episode, ‘On the Inside’ we finally saw the return of Connie who the audience has been aware of her survival for quite some time, but her actual narrative presence has been missing. Connie was back in the flesh fending off walkers, while trying her best to Virgil alive.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Will See Negan Teach Maggie Survival Tactics

There have been some feuds of pretty epic proportions throughout the history of AMC’s The Walking Dead. From The Governor to Gareth and, most recently, Alpha and Beta, the series showcases villains that are easy to hate and sacrifices favorite characters to their evil ways. Another masterful villain within TWD‘s...
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Alexa Mansour Shares If She Would Return On A Future Series [Exclusive Interview]

The second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond from AMC is getting ready to make its premiere on October 3rd, 2021 on AMC. All episodes will be available one week early on AMC+ as of last week on September 26th. The Walking Dead franchise has expanded so much since it debuted way back in October of 2010. We have met all kinds of characters with a variety of agendas. One side of the story that needed a little more focus was teenagers. We have seen a few but mostly side characters.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best ‘The Walking Dead’ Episodes, Ranked

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of The Walking Dead fans crying about the sad reality that their favorite dystopian drama is coming to an end. For 11 bloody seasons and nearly 200 episodes, we’ve journeyed through the world of walkers, meeting some interesting people along the way. Some people we love to hate, and others we hate to love. One of the impressive feats of this series (aside from spanning 11 years) is the fact that nearly every episode has a significant plot point, character interaction, or memorable moment that will play a key role in the series’ evolution. Since highlighting all of those moments would be a pretty arduous task, let’s look back at just some of the episodes that stood out from the pack.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy