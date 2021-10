The truth is that in life you must remain positive! Last week the Eagles lost a game they should have won and this week they will face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Phillies are two games behind the Atlanta Braves with nine games left to play. The Flyers open up training camp with a couple of injuries to key players while the Sixers will open their training camp Tuesday and the expectation is they will be without Ben Simmons till further notice. One aspect of living in this area is the fact that we have all four major sports teams in action at the same time, albeit for a short time. If the Phillies can overcome the Braves it would last a little longer thanks to postseason baseball.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO