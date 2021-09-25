Bert J. Barrett

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBert J. Barrett, 74, of Lee Center, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on September 20, 2021. He was born on April 20, 1947, in Rome, NY, to Bert and Mary Magdeline Barrett. He proudly served in the USMC after High School. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and on August 17, 1968, married his high school sweetheart, Mary Bingham. They were married until her passing in January 1988. On September 25, 1999, he was united in marriage to Judy Ziemann.

