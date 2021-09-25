Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"
Red Bull driver Verstappen took no active part in qualifying at the Sochi Autodrom due to a penalty for a power unit change that will see him start from the back of the grid. Hamilton said on Friday that it was important for Mercedes to capitalise on the opportunity in Russia, but the seven-time world champion missed out on pole position after a messy end to qualifying left him fourth overall.www.autosport.com
