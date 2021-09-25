Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Veterans Services on Thursday announced the members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2021. These 20 outstanding inductees will be honored for their accomplishments and achievements at the 30th annual Induction Ceremony in November for their post-military service. This stellar class of candidates represents 13 Ohio counties and five military branches. Governor Mike DeWine recently approved the entire class and will offer his congratulations during the official recognitions.www.registerherald.com
Comments / 0