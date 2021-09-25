Gloria L. Phillips, 79, of Rome, passed away on September 20, 2021, at the Grand Nursing Home in Rome. She was born on January 25, 1942, the daughter of the late William and Ella Lighthall Foley. She attended Rome schools and on January 20, 1962, she was united in marriage to Melvin Phillips in a ceremony which took place at the Salvation Army Citadel in Rome. Melvin predeceased Gloria on October 10, 2003. For over 22 years Gloria was employed by Rome Memorial Hospital as a Housekeeper. Gloria was a member of the Home League of the Salvation Army and enjoyed reading the Bible in her spare time.