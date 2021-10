WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Things are tense on Capitol Hill this week as Congress rushes to prevent a government shutdown. With the new fiscal year upon us at 12:01 a.m. Friday, failure of the House and Senate to agree to a spending plan could paralyze a wide range of public services, from food inspections to processing of tax refunds and small business loans. Federal employees will not be paid — and some, like those in the military or air traffic controllers — will be required to work without a paycheck.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO