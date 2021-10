American Airlines is headed back to Sydney, with the Oneworld member and Qantas partner now scheduling the return of its Los Angeles-Sydney route from early January 2022. This comes four months after the US carrier suspended the long-standing flights at the end of August 2021 "due to the ongoing travel restrictions" sparked by Covid-19, an American Airlines spokesman told Executive Traveller at the time.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO