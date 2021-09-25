Utica man, 20, faces sexual misconduct charge
UTICA — A Utica man is accused of subjecting a teenage girl to unwanted sexual contact, according to officials with the county Child Advocacy Center. Investigators said it was reported to their office on Aug. 15 that a 15-year-old girl had been subjected to unwanted sexual contact by an unknown man in Utica. Following an investigation, authorities said the unknown male was identified as 20-year-old Abdallah Mohamed, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.romesentinel.com
