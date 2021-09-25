Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Drops New Clip of Netflix Blockbuster 'Red Notice' at TUDUM
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced an exclusive clip from Red Notice, his new blockbuster co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, during Netflix's TUDUM online event Saturday. The action-comedy is the streaming service's latest big-budget, star-studded effort, following in the footsteps of Triple Frontier and 6 Underground. Red Notice reunites Johnson with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who worked with Johnson on Skyscraper and Central Intelligence.popculture.com
