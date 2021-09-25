*Spoiler* Edge has become a loose cannon
One of the most important characters for last year's Friday Night SmackDown was undoubtedly Edge, who had sensationally managed to win the Royal Rumble at the beginning of the year and from there he had started a really long journey and journey, which had led him to show up in front of all the world champions from all three of the company's rosters, including NXT, to choose who to challenge at the Showcase of the Immortals.www.wrestling-world.com
Comments / 0