HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was attacked Sunday by a group of teens. High Point police said they arrested five teens charged in connection with the attack and robbery. Investigators said the driver was delivering pizzas to a house on Paramount Street Sunday just before 5 p.m. when he said the teens forced him inside the house. He told police they held him down, assaulted him and took his car keys and money. Police said the teens also stole the man’s car.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO