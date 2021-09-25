Get Some Sisterly Advice at the Davenport Public Library
NormaLeah’s Sisterly Advice is an ‘empowerment session’ educating women and those who love them about ovarian cancer and its genetic link to other cancers. This informative and entertaining session, held Tuesday, September 28th at 6:30 pm at Fairmount St. (3000 N. Fairmount St.) and virtually, empowers all women to assess their personal risk, explore risk reduction strategies, recognize ovarian cancer’s subtle symptoms, and seek proper medical attention for the best outcome. It’s the advice Norma and Leah would give – if they could. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance at: https://bit.ly/dpl-sisterlyadvice.www.quadcities.com
