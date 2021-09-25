CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Update on the latest sports

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The second day of the Ryder Cup is underway with the United States trying to expand on its historic 6-2 lead. Basketball great Michael Jordan was on hand as the first match went off under clear skies with the temperature at 48 degrees and a forecast high of 66.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Lowe hits 3 HRs, Rays roll 12-2 to prevent Yankees WC clinch

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit three home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of the Yankees that prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot. With a chance to pitch his team into the postseason, Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery was rocked for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up a pair of three-run homers to Lowe, who also went deep in the seventh against Michael King. Even with the embarrassing defeat before a booing Yankee Stadium crowd of 41,648, New York could still punch its postseason ticket Saturday with losses by Toronto and Seattle later in the day. Or, a victory Sunday would guarantee the Yankees an AL wild card.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arkansas State
Tennis World Usa

Sergio Garcia, more bad news in Mississippi

The elimination of Sergio Garcia, the comeback show of Will Zalatoris who flies in the lead along with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala. In Jackson (USA), Mississippi, these are the verdicts at the end of the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, a tournament of the PGA Tour which, in the middle of the race, loses the most anticipated protagonist: Garcia.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kusi.com

Weekend Sports Update with Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Contributor Burt Grossman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the biggest sports news of the weekend. Grossman discussed Manny Machado’s argument with Fernando Tatis Jr., the Penn State punt, and the Chargers loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jon Lester
somerset106.com

Sports Update: Thursday, September 23rd

Wednesday- girls soccer: Southwestern Lady Warriors 7-1 over Pulaski County. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were rained out in their scheduled 12:35pm game. It will be made up this Monday at 1:10pm at GABP. Hear the game on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. Reds manager David Bell had his contact extended for two...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
The Spun

EA Sports Announces Rating Update For Justin Tucker

Over the weekend, football fans were stunned to see Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker miss a 49-yard field goal. It didn’t take long for him to redeem himself, though. Trailing 17-16 with only a few seconds left on the clock the Ravens drove into field goal range against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
wcn247.com

Astros rout A's 10-4, secure ALDS home-field advantage

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit two of the Astros’ four homers as Houston locked up home-field advantage in the AL Division Series with a 10-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. With the win, the AL West champion Astros will have host the first two games in their best-of-five match-up against the AL Central champion White Sox next week. The Astros own the tiebreaker over the White Sox, winning five out of seven against Chicago this season. Alvarez connected on a three-run homer to right in the first, and Tucker hit a two-run homer to left in the seventh.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Nfl Stadiums#Ryder Cup#Golf Ryder Cup Day 2#Ap#Florida State#Kehp#Spanish#Europeans#Zan#Cardinals#Cubs#Yankees#Red Sox
Deadline

‘Field Of Dreams’ Complex Bought By Group Headed By Baseball Hall Of Famer Frank Thomas

The Iowa complex that hosted the 1989 film Field of Dreams and last month’s Major League Baseball game between the Yankees and White Sox has new owners. Current owners Go the Distance Baseball LLC announced today that a group headed by Hall of Famer and former Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas has purchased a controlling interest in the All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams movie site. Thomas will be the CEO in the new organization, while former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans will be COO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction involves the purchase of...
MLB
wcn247.com

Dodgers' Kershaw goes back on injured list ahead of playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has returned to the injured list days before the team begins a postseason defense of its World Series championship. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has forearm discomfort, the same injury that sidelined him for 57 games from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13. Kershaw left his start Friday night against Milwaukee after 1 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs with one strikeout. He is is 10-8 with a 3.38 ERA, his highest mark since a 4.26 ERA as a rookie in 2008.
MLB
wcn247.com

Jays stay close in wild-card race, hit 5 HRs, rout O's 10-1

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 47th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays pushed their AL wild-card chase to the final day of the regular season by thumping the Baltimore Orioles 10-1. The Blue Jays launched five homers and Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings to help Toronto close within one game of the wild card-leading New York Yankees. Toronto began the day tied with Seattle, one game behind Boston for the second wild-card spot. George Springer, Teoscar Hernández, Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen all went deep for Toronto. The Blue Jays lead the majors with a franchise-record 258 home runs. Guerrero grimaced rounding first base on a double in the sixth inning and was checked by trainers but remained in the game.
MLB
wcn247.com

Urías wins 20th, LA beats Brewers 8-3 to stay alive in West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías has become the Dodgers’ first 20-game winner since Clayton Kershaw in 2014. He allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings, and playoff-bound Los Angeles beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 to extend the NL West race to the final day of the regular season. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two. The Dodgers got home runs from Trea Turner, AJ Pollock and Corey Seager in winning their 14th in a row at home, tying a 100-year-old franchise record. The NL Central-champion Brewers got a ninth-inning homer from Willy Adames.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Atlanta 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night. Montreal is fourth in the Eastern Conference as it fight for a playoff spot. Jake Mulraney scored for Atlanta. Halftime substitute Mulraney found space behind Montreal’s back line and calmly placed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 48th minute. Two minutes later, Quioto converted a chance and pulled Montreal level after a slew of missed opportunities. Less than two minutes after that, Samuel Piette played a perfect ball into a streaking Joaquin Torres, who was brought down for a penalty. Quioto tucked it into the bottom right corner to give Montreal the lead.
ATLANTA, GA
wcn247.com

Lyles' pitching, Heim's homer lead Rangers past Indians 7-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lyles closed his season by allowing only two hits in seven innings and rookie Jonah Heim broke a fourth-inning tie with a three-run home run to help the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2. The Rangers won for the fifth time in their last eight games. Myles Straw drove in Cleveland's only run with a third-inning double. Sunday's series finale between the teams will be Cleveland's last game using the nickname it has had since 1915. The team will be called the Guardians beginning next season.
MLB
wcn247.com

Ons Jabeur, Garbine Muguruza advance to Chicago final

CHICAGO (AP) — Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza advanced to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic final Saturday when their semifinal opponents were unable to play. Jabeur led Elena Rybakina 6-4, 3-2 when Rybakina retired due to illness. Jabeur, the No. 16 player in the world, converted all three break-point chances to take the first set. From Tunisia, Jabeur became the first Arab tournament winner in WTA history in June at Birmingham, England. She has a WTA Tour-high 44 match victories this season. The ninth-ranked Muguruza advanced without playing a point after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew in the morning because of a gastrointestinal illness.
CHICAGO, IL
wcn247.com

Pederson, Contreras HRs power Braves past Mets 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a solo homer off Carlos Carrasco in the third inning, William Contreras went deep with a two-run shot off Carrasco in the fourth and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 6-5. Two nights after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves had three regulars in the lineup: first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Eddie Rosario. Manager Brian Snitker said the everyday lineup will be back on the field for Sunday’s regular season finale. The NL East champion Braves have won seven of eight. Jonathan Villar grounded out with the bases loaded in the ninth to end the game.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy