Cole, Stanton lead Yankees past Red Sox 8-3, cut lead to 1

 9 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning to lead the New York Yankees to an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer to help end Boston’s seven-game winning streak and pull New York within one game of the Red Sox atop the AL wild-card standings. Boston was in its lucky yellow jerseys and Fenway Park was sold to capacity for just the third time this season. Cole no-hit the Red Sox for 3 2/3 innings and New York coasted to its fourth straight win. In a potential playoff preview, Nathan Eovaldi barely made it out of the first inning and couldn’t get through the third.

Gerrit Cole
Homer
Giancarlo Stanton
Nathan Eovaldi
Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees
