Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins loses bid for COVID vaccine exemption; NBA honors SF policy

The Warriors’ home opener for the 2021-22 NBA season is Oct. 21 against the Clippers. As of now, Andrew Wiggins won’t suit up for it. Wiggins won’t get to take the court at the Chase Center that night unless he complies with a San Francisco health order and is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beforehand. He has resisted getting the vaccine to this point, and the NBA has declined to give him an out. The league on Friday denied his request for a religious exemption.