Hear the master of dance – Prabhu Deva share his inspiring journey on MiDigiWorld

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to spur individuals with inspirational tales from the life of well-known personalities, MiDigiWorld an interactive e-learning platform, has been hosting uplifting talk show series, Inspiring Icons. In line with this unique initiative, MiDigiWorld has now roped in actor/choreographer Padmashri Prabhu Deva for its upcoming episode ‘Dancing to Directing – The Life of Prabhu Deva’. To elucidate ‘Greater achievement comes from greater dreams’, Prabhu Deva will be seen inspiring the curious minds with anecdotes from his journey of life this Sunday, 26th September 2021, at 5:00 PM only on MiDigiWorld platform. Subscribe to MiDigiWorld to experience such life altering talk shows.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prabhu Deva
