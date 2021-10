The Pittsburgh Steelers have suffered yet another injury on the defensive side of the football in their Week 2 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it’s a big one. According to the Steelers, outside linebacker T.J. Watt is currently sidelined with a groin injury and is questionable to return to the game. Watt’s injury happened late in the first half. Watt had already registered four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the game prior to getting injured.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO