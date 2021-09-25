CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings GM casts doubt on move for Ben Simmons

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings have long been linked to disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. However, it doesn’t sound like the franchise will pursue the veteran guard this year. Kings general manager Monte McNair’s recent comments to the media suggest Sacramento will enter the 2021-22 campaign with its roster as is.

