Andy Serkis Reflects On Snoke’s Death In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Andy Serkis reflected on the surprise death of Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Out of any actor working in the business today, Andy Serkis might reign supreme when it comes to his prolific work in some of the biggest franchises in cinematic history. Of great renown as a pioneer in motion capture, some of his iconic roles include Gollum in The Lord of the Rings, the titular King Kong (2005), Caesar in the latest Planet of the Apes trilogy and Ulysses Klaue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of his most iconic roles include Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.