CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Federal judge delays vaccine mandate for NYC teachers

By MICHAEL HILL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1aeo_0c7v0kIV00
Virus Outbreak US FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, a girl passes a "Welcome Back to School" sign as she arrives for the first day of class at Brooklyn's PS 245 elementary school in New York. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, fueled by children now back in their classrooms, loose mask restrictions and low vaccination levels. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)

New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge just days before it was to take effect.

Workers in the nation’s largest school system were to be required to show vaccination proof starting Monday. But late Friday, a judge for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction sought by a group of teachers pending review by a three-judge panel, which will take up the motion Wednesday.

Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson said officials were seeking a speedy resolution in court.

“We’re confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve,” Filson said in an email.

The New York Post reported that the department sent an email to principals Saturday morning saying they "should continue to prepare for the possibility that the vaccine mandate will go into effect later in the week."

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would have to get at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 27. The policy covers teachers, along with other staffers, such as custodians and cafeteria workers.

It's the first no-test-option vaccination mandate for a broad group of city workers in the nation’s most populous city. And it mirrors a similar statewide mandate for hospital and nursing home workers set to go into effect Monday.

As of Friday, 82% of department employees have been vaccinated, including 88% of teachers.

Even though most school workers have been vaccinated, unions representing New York City principals and teachers warned that could still leave the 1 million-student school system short of as many as 10,000 teachers, along with other staffers.

De Blasio has resisted calls to delay the mandate, insisting the city was ready.

“We’ve been planning all along. We have a lot of substitutes ready,” the Democrat said in a radio interview on Friday. “A lot is going to happen between now and Monday but beyond that, we are ready, even to the tune of, if we need thousands, we have thousands.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Lawsuit seeks to halt Biden’s vaccination mandates for federal workforce

A group of lawsuit plaintiffs, including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, have asked a federal court to block the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination mandates, declaring, “Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power.”
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
FOX40

School board group asks US for help policing threats

A group representing school board members around the country asked President Joe Biden on Thursday for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates, likening the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism.
EDUCATION
Washington Times

Drop vaccine mandate on private business, House GOP tells Labor Dept.

House Republicans told Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Wednesday to stop work on a regulation that would require COVID-19 vaccination or testing at large companies, accusing President Biden of weaponizing the federal bureaucracy. The administration’s mandate, lawmakers say, has the potential to “crush” American businesses that are seeking clarity on...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Vaccinations#Nyc#Department Of Education#The New York Post
SFGate

Too Bad, Anti-Vaxxers: California Will Mandate Covid Vaccines for Students

California will require Covid-19 vaccinations for students in both public and private schools once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for school-aged children, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday. California is the first state in the nation whose officials have announced such a mandate. Newsom, a Democrat who implemented...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

California’s vaccine mandate goes into effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Sara Stinson reports from the South Bay on California’s requirement to have all government employees vaccinated by today. 90% of city workers in San Jose have been vaccinated so far. People who do not comply with the mandate are subject to consequences including being...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
floridianpress.com

Biden Declares War On Unvaccinated Americans, GOP Governors, Orders Far-Reaching New Vaccine Mandates Affecting 100 Million

President Biden declared war on nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans as well as GOP governors, claiming “pandemic politics” actions are undermining efforts as he unveiled the most aggressive and unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandates that will force 100 million federal government workers to get the shots or lose their jobs while using his sweeping power of the office to impose stringent new mandate rules on private sector businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
44K+
Followers
72K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy