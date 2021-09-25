CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City ends run of losses to Chelsea with 1-0 win in EPL

 8 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City broke its run of losses to Chelsea by handing its Premier League title rival a first defeat of the season thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ deflected goal in a 1-0 win. In the latest match to highlight City’s need for a striker, Pep Guardiola’s team required a dose of fortune for the winner as Jesus took aim from just inside the area and the ball squirmed into the bottom corner off Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s heel in the 53rd minute. Chelsea had beaten City in their last three meetings but was largely outplayed at Stamford Bridge. The result lifted City above Chelsea in the standings but there was a greater significance to the victory.

Sacramento Bee

Late goals secure Chelsea 3-1 win over Southampton in EPL

Late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell sent Chelsea to the top of the Premier League after a 3-1 win over 10-man Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. James Ward-Prowse scored an equalizer for Southampton from the penalty spot only to be sent off in the 77th minute for a late, lunging tackle on Jorginho. That opened the door for Werner and Chilwell to return the Blues to winning ways after back-to-back losses against Manchester City in the league and Juventus in the Champions League.
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts Man City in early EPL showdown

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It's a battle of the Premier League heavyweights when Chelsea hosts defending champion Manchester City. Chelsea looks to be City's biggest rival for the title after opening league play with four wins and a draw and only conceding one goal — a penalty. Chelsea has beaten City in their last three meetings, most recently the Champions League final in May. City is three points behind Chelsea after losing to Tottenham and drawing at home to Southampton last weekend. Manchester United and Liverpool are tied on points with Chelsea heading into matches against Aston Villa at home and Brentford away, respectively. Among the four other games is Everton's home game against Norwich, which has lost all five games so far.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chelsea beats Tottenham 3-0 to stay among EPL front-runners

LONDON (AP) — Anything Liverpool can do, Chelsea can do exactly the same. Chelsea continued matching each of Liverpool's results through the first five rounds of the Premier League season by beating Tottenham 3-0 on Sunday. The European champions took the lead four minutes into the second half after Thiago...
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
kion546.com

Norwich’s 6th straight EPL loss as Everton wins 2-0

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Norwich has lost its sixth straight Premier League game of the season. The rock-bottom Canaries were beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday with goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Townsend put the hosts in front with a 29th-minute penalty. That was awarded after referee David Coote watched replays of Ozan Kabak’s challenge on Allan. Norwich midfielder Mathias Normann subsequently brought two good saves out of Jordan Pickford before Doucoure’s finish doubled Everton’s advantage in the 77th.
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal will want to build on their stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League when they face Brighton on Saturday.The Gunners had a disappointing start to the season, bottom of the table before the international break, but they have climbed to 10th with three wins on the bounce.Mikel Arteta’s side completely dominated Spurs in their last league outing and the manager was impressed with the result. He said post-match: “It doesn’t get much better than the atmosphere we saw here today. It was one of the nicest feelings I had, certainly in this stadium.“It was a big...
BBC

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BT Sport: “Today the guys were outstanding. At this stadium and against this opponent, to do what we have done makes me so proud. “We came here and did our game. Sometimes you can’t do it because the opponent is better. We were...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea will aim to get back to winning ways under Thomas Tuchel when they host Southampton this afternoon in the Premier League. The European champions are coming off two disappointing performances in the 1-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday and 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. Southampton, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the Premier League this season but have performed strongly against the top sides in the division and have picked up a point against Man City, Man United and West Ham each. Chelsea are winless in...
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
12up

Manchester City is still the favorite to win the EPL

After Manchester City recently recorded a 0-0 draw at home against Southampton, people were trolling them left and right. The thought after that result was that City may not be as good as advertised. Come on. On Saturday, Manchester City traveled to Stamford Bridge in London and recorded a strong...
The Independent

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale back in England squad

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale returned to the England squad as Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary through injury.The Three Lions sit top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year, with manager Gareth Southgate naming a 23-man selection for the double-header.AC Milan defender Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years on from winning his first and only cap in Kosovo – the Three Lions’ final match before the pandemic led football to shut down.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Watkins returns for the first time since being cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad, with uncapped Ramsdale back having been brought into the squad that reached the final following an injury to Dean Henderson.Maguire and Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the group for next month’s internationals through injury while Patrick Bamford, Nick Pope and Jude Bellingham also missed out.Phil Foden returned after missing the September triple-header through a foot complaint, but Mason Greenwood was again conspicuous by his absence.
SB Nation

Leeds 1-0 Watford: Llorente finish ends winless run

Leeds United ended their winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Watford ar Elland Road thanks to a first-half finish from Diego Llorente. Raphinha’s corner deflected off Watford defender Juraj Kucka, allowing Llorente - returning from a three-match injury layoff - to volley the Whites ahead from close range. It was his second goal since arriving in West Yorkshire in last year.
