Ray Liotta Shares Why He Passed on a Role in ‘The Sopranos’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Liotta setting the record straight. The actor stars in the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which centers on a young Tony Soprano as he grows up during one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history. However, rumors have circulated for years that Ray was originally...

Related
Primetimer

Edie Falco reprised her Carmela Soprano role for The Many Saints Of Newark, but her appearance was left in the cutting-room floor

“We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again," said Alan Taylor, The Sopranos prequel movie's director. "She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life." He added: “There was some confusion as to how best launch the movie. How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea.” ALSO: David Chase tells Marc Maron he chose Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" to end the series because it got a bad reaction from The Sopranos crew.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
David Chase
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Edie Falco
Person
Joe Pantoliano
The Hollywood Reporter

Ray Liotta Says Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Tracking Shot Take Was Ruined by Line Flub

The classic tracking shot in Goodfellas that follows Henry and Karen through the back of the nightclub to the inside was ruined on the first take when another actor flubbed their line at the last possible moment, Ray Liotta revealed. The iconic actor was a guest Friday on The Rich Eisen Show where he talked about his upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark and his mafia classic, Goodfellas. In Many Saints, the prequel film to The Sopranos TV series, Liotta plays Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti, who is the grandfather of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) from the HBO show. “It is raw as...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Many Saints of Newark Trailer #2 Introduces Tony Soprano's Mentor Dickie Moltisanti

As October 1 gets closer and closer, Warner Bros. is letting us into the world of the young Anthony Soprano. The second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark introduces us to the man 'who made Tony Soprano,' his uncle and mentor Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola. We also get a glimpse of Aldo 'Hollywood Dick' Moltisanti, played by Ray Liotta, who has his own wisdom to impart, even if it is from prison. "Pain comes from always wanting things," Aldo says. "But what do I know? I'm a murderer."
MOVIES
Fox News

Steven Van Zandt talks 'Sopranos' role and how his time in the E Street Band prepared him to play Silvio

Actor and musician Steven Van Zandt is opening up about his life and career ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir "Unrequited Infatuations." Thanks to the upcoming release of the prequel movie "The Many Saints of Newark," renewed attention has been placed on the hit HBO drama "The Sopranos," where Van Zandt played tough-as-nails childhood friend of the titular Tony Soprano, Silvio Dante. However, ahead of the release of his memoir, the artist explained that it was his time in the music industry that truly shaped his Silvio character.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sopranos
Yardbarker

Michael Gandolfini on his dad playing Tony Soprano for nine years: 'I’m exhausted after three months'

Michael Gandolfini has an entirely new respect for his father, the late James Gandolfini, and the commitment he had to his iconic role of Tony Soprano in The Sopranos. "He so was not Tony," the 22-year-old actor, who will star as a young Tony Soprano in prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, told The New York Times. "The only insight that I think I gained was deep pride in him. I'm exhausted after three months — you did that for nine years?"
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ray Liotta flew out to New York to land The Many Saints of Newark role

Ray Liotta flew out to New York to ask for a role in 'The Many Saints of Newark'. The 66-year-old actor plays Aldo 'Hollywood Dick' Moltisanti in the prequel to 'The Sopranos' and revealed that he was so desperate to land the part that he paid for his own flights and accommodation to meet David Chase, who created the acclaimed TV series and co-wrote the new movie - even if he wasn't sure why he did it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AceShowbiz

Ray Liotta: 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie Will Appeal to Everyone Regardless Their Ages

The 'Goodfellas' actor describes 'The Many Saints of Newark' as a 'fun mafia family movie' and people don't need to watch the original to appreciate the prequel. AceShowbiz - "Goodfellas" star Ray Liotta can't wait for audiences to see "The Sopranos" prequel movie, "The Many Saints of Newark", because it's a "fun mafia family movie" for everyone.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Sopranos was prescient about America: That's why young people can identify with Tony Soprano

In a New York Times Magazine essay, Vinny Staley notes how prescient David Chase was with The Sopranos, particularly with how "the show puts all this American social and cultural rot in front of characters wholly incapable of articulating it, if they even notice it." Staley adds that "the show’s depiction of contemporary America as relentlessly banal and hollow is plainly at the core of the current interest in the show, which coincides with an era of crisis across just about every major institution in American life. The Sopranos has a persistent focus on the spiritual and moral vacuum at the center of this country, and is oddly prescient about its coming troubles: the opioid epidemic, the crisis of meritocracy, teenage depression and suicide, fights over the meaning of American history. Even the flight of the ducks who had taken up residence in Tony’s swimming pool — not to mention all the lingering shots on the swaying flora of North Jersey — reads differently now, in an era of unprecedented environmental degradation and ruin." So what compelled David Chase to write a show so pessimistic about America in the mid-1990s, when the country seemed to be on the upswing? “I don’t think I felt like it was a good time,” the 76-year-old Chase tells Staley. “I felt that things were going downhill.” Chase says he had become convinced America was, as Neil Postman’s 1985 polemic put it, “Amusing Ourselves to Death." Chase went on: “There was nothing but crap out there. Crap in every sense. I was beginning to feel that people’s predictions about the dumbing-down of society had happened and were happening, and I started to see everything getting tawdry and cheap.” Staley says there's plenty of reasons why young people wouldn't relate to Tony Soprano -- he's a boomer who laments that American men no longer live up to the ideal of Gary Cooper. "But Tony hates himself too for failing to live up to this ideal," says Staley. "He has given in to psychiatry, to Prozac, to private schools for his kids and the rest of his comfortable exurban lifestyle, and he knows he needs it all. It is this quality of Tony’s — this combination of privilege and self-loathing — that I suspect resonates with a younger generation, whether we want to admit it or not. He’s not so different from us, after all. He has an anxiety disorder. He goes to therapy and takes S.S.R.I.s, but never really improves — not for long, anyway. He has a mild case of impostor syndrome, having skipped some key steps to becoming boss, and he knows that people who hold it against him are sort of right. He’s still proud of his accomplishments in high school. He does psychedelics in the desert, and they change his perspective on things. He often repeats stuff he half-remembers someone smarter than him saying. He’s arguably in an open marriage with Carmela, if a rather lopsided one. He liked listening to 'Don’t Stop Believin’' in 2007. He’s impulsive and selfish and does not go to church, though he does seem open to vaguer notions of spirituality. He wishes his career provided him with meaning, but once he had the career, he discovered that someone had pulled the rug out at some point, and an institution that had been a lodestar to him for his whole life was revealed to be a means of making money and nothing more. Does this sound at all familiar to you? Like many young people, Tony is a world-historically spoiled man who is nevertheless cursed, thanks to timing, to live out the end of an enterprise he knows on some level to be immoral. It gives him panic attacks, but he’s powerless to find a way out. Thus trapped — and depressed — it’s not so hard for him to allow himself a few passes, to refuse to become better because the world is so rotten anyway. Tony’s predicament was once his to suffer alone, but history has unfolded in such a way as to render his condition nearly universal. And if people still see a monster in Tony, then the monster is themselves: a twisted reflection of a generation whose awakening to the structures that control them came in tandem with a growing aversion to personal accountability in the face of these systems."
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Ray Liotta Turned Down ‘The Sopranos’ Because He ‘Didn’t Want Another Mafia Thing’

A rumor has long percolated that Ray Liotta turned down the chance to play Tony Soprano on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama “The Sopranos,” but that’s not actually true. During an interview with The Guardian this week, Liotta revealed that he did pass on “The Sopranos” but that Tony Soprano was not the role series creator David Chase wanted to recruit him for.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why David Chase Came Back To The Sopranos

The Sopranos is widely considered one of the best TV shows of all time, and most people who have seen it will understand why. Although there have been other shows and movies about the mafia, The Sopranos was often praised for its authentic portrayal and thoroughly developed characters. Although the show’s actors were the people who got the most attention, there were also a lot of very talented behind the scenes, especially the show’s creator, David Chase. In addition to creating the show, David Chase was also the lead writer for the duration of the series. Although it’s been nearly 15 years since The Sopranos’ series finale, David Chase decided to revisit the characters in his upcoming movie, The Many Saints Of Newark, which is set to be released on October 1, 2021. Many people have wondered why he decided to revisit The Sopranos universe after so many years away from it, but the answer is actually much simpler than a lot of people realize. Keep reading to learn why David Chase came back to The Sopranos.
TV SERIES
tribuneledgernews.com

Ray Liotta hasn't watched Field of Dreams

Ray Liotta has never watched 'Field of Dreams'. The 66-year-old actor starred in the 1989 baseball film as 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson but admits the picture brings back bad memories as his mother was in poor health with cancer at the time. Ray told The Guardian newspaper: "It's just a personal...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Many Saints of Newark' Stars Ray Liotta, Michela De Rossi Speak out on Their 'Multilayered' Characters (Exclusive)

When the Sopranos return with The Many Saints of Newark this week, viewers will be introduced to a slew of new characters making some very formidable impressions on the world of young Anthony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini — the real-life son of the late, great James Gandolfini. Among new characters entering his world are Giuseppina Bruno, played by newcomer Michela De Rossi; and Aldo "Hollywood Dick" Moltisanti, the grandfather of Sopranos character Christopher Moltisanti, played by the living legend Ray Liotta. But as the veteran actor, best known for his work in mafia movies, including Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, will be playing a novel role built from the ground up, his performance will be a relatively "multilayered" one, to say the least.
MOVIES

