'PM Modi at UNGA cautioned countries using terror as tool'

newyorkcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his UN General Assembly (UNGA) address emphasised that countries using terrorism as a tool should note that it is a double-edged sword, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday. At a media briefing after PM Modi's address at...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

austinnews.net

PM Modi hails CoWIN platform at UNGA says it gave digital s

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the country's coronavirus certification platform CoWIN at his United Nations General Assembly's address, underlining that it felicitated the vaccination process. While addressing the 76th session of UNGA here, PM Modi said, "India's vaccine delivery platform CoWIN is...
WORLD
knoxvilletimes.com

PM Modi invokes Chanakya, Tagore in his UNGA speech

New York [US], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked acharya Chanakya, BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). While mentioning Chanakya, PM Modi said: "India's great diplomat, Acharya Chanakya said centuries ago- When the right work...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

UNGA: PM Modi calls on international community

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday covered a wide range of issues in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and called on the international community to work in unison to strengthen the rule-based world order. "To strengthen the rule-based world order,...
WORLD
dallassun.com

PM Modi's best address at UNGA, targetted two neighbours wi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was the "topmost among his all addresses at the UNGA" as he targetted "two of our neighbouring countries" without naming them, former diplomat Gautam Bambawale said on Saturday. While speaking to...
WORLD
sacramentosun.com

PM Modi's speech at UNGA is of a true statesman, says JP Na

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Bharata Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 76th session of the UNGA is a statement of a true statesman. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 76th Assembly of UNGA is a statement...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

EAM recalls big takeaways from PM Modi's address at UNGA

New York [US] September 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday noted '12 big takeaways' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the 76th United Nations General Assembly. "A powerful and impactful address by PM Narendra Modi to the UN General Assembly today, Jaishankar said in the first...
POLITICS
charlottenews.net

PM Modi leaves for New York, to address UNGA tomorrow

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): After holding marathon meetings in the last two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening (local time) left for New York, where he is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA. PM Modi arrived in Washington for a three-day visit to the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to address UNGA today, likely to focus on COVID-19,

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday during which he is likely to focus on "pressing global challenges" including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Narendra Modi
Birmingham Star

PM Modi at UNGA invites global vaccine manufacturers

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people". "Understanding...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

India known as mother of democracy: PM Modi at UNGA

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is known as the mother of democracy, adding that "our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy". "I represent the country, which is known...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to speak on cross-border terrorism at UNGA

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): During his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on various important issues including cross-border terrorism, regional situation and Unirted Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Tuesday.
POLITICS
charlottenews.net

PM Modi's speech at UNGA most awaited among world leaders

By Reena BhardwajNew York [India], September 21 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is one of the most awaited among the world leaders on September 25. In...
BUSINESS
newyorkcitynews.net

Tirumurti meets UNGA President, reassures India's support to 'Presidency Of Hope'

New York [US], October 2 (ANI): Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti met with the President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Friday (local time). Taking on Twitter, Shahid said, "It was good to meet with Permanent Representative of India to...
WORLD
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
