Granite supply shortages cause grave delays for grieving families

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a monumental problem for grieving families. A shortage of materials and backlogs at granite quarries are leading to long delays in getting gravestones. The issue is the latest glitch for relatives seeking to bury loved ones since the coronavirus pandemic began and overwhelmed funeral homes. “We’re telling families what...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

